The Truth About Angelina Jolie’s ‘Reign Of Terror’

Who Exactly Is Leaking The Secrets?

This supposed source sounds like a hypocrite when saying “Angie says she’s been burned too many times by so-called friends… who sold her out and blabbed her business around town.” Then what’s this tabloid article but an invasion of that trust? If this article is real, it isn’t, but hear us out, then Jolie has every reason to be paranoid because leaks would be coming from her home in the form of this very article!