The Top 10 Best Survivor Seasons In The Show's History

With over 20 years and 40 seasons now under its belt, Survivor has established itself as one of the best reality shows of all time. The way that the game has evolved from a game of physical survival in the beginning to the psychological game of social gameplay it is today has been fascinating to watch unfold and it keeps viewers glued to the edge of their seats at all times.

With the epic conclusion of Season 40: Winners at War, we decided to take a look back at the entire history of Survivor and rank the 10 best Survivor seasons ever created, and some of these might indeed surprise you!

When coming up with these rankings, it's of utmost importance to consider the eras in which each season was created. Of course, as the game evolved, the players naturally got better as well, but that doesn't necessarily make for a 'great' season of Survivor. As you'll come to find out, a good portion of these seasons discussed will come from what is considered the 'golden age' of Survivor, which was between the years of 2006-2010.

So without further ado, let's get to these best Survivor Season rankings!