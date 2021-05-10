‘The Talk’ Wants To Bring Back Sharon Osbourne Already, Per Report

Is The Talk bringing back Sharon Osbourne after allegations of racism and a very public clash with co-host Sheryl Underwood? One tabloid is claiming that the CBS talk show is “begging” for Osbourne to return to raise its low ratings. Gossip Cop investigates.

Sharon Osbourne Asked Back Due To Ratings Low

The National Enquirer is reporting that The Talk’s producers are “desperate” to bring Sharon Osbourne back to the daytime talk show after hitting a new ratings low. “There is no secret The Talk is melting down. The show is a disaster on life support which is why there is mass panic behind the scenes,” an inside source says.

Despite Osbourne calling co-hosts Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba “disgruntled” and “b—-es” on Real Time with Bill Maher, the outlet claims producers “have had to bite their lips and do what they considered unthinkable only a few weeks before — approach shrewd Sharon to discuss coming back.”

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Exit To Blame

The tabloid also claimed that co-host Carrie Ann Inaba’s current leave of absence had more to do with “plummeting ratings” than focusing on her health. As one of the show’s co-hosts since 2017, Inaba could apparently “see the writing on the wall, which is why she jumped ship and producers aren’t helping things by being delusional about who they’re trying to get on board to rescue the ratings,” the source says.

The Ship Has Sailed

While it’s true The Talk’s ratings have hit an all-time low, Gossip Cop can say not much else is true about this story. With hurt feelings on both sides and long-reported accusations of Osbourne’s behind the scenes behavior, it’s fairly certain she’s not coming back any time soon.

Inaba’s absence on the show is not due to low ratings but due to long-documented health concerns including autoimmune diseases like lupus, Sjogren’s syndrome, fibromyalgia, and anemia. The co-host tested positive for COVID in December and expressed on the show in January that she was still experiencing lingering effects from the virus. It’s also worth noting that a COVID diagnosis could harshly impact an individual with autoimmune diseases long term.

Since the scandal, Gossip Cop has debunked a bunch of stories surrounding Osbourne’s exit from the show. The National Enquirer falsely reported that the controversy was taking a toll on Ozzy Osbourne’s health. After her daughter Kelly Osbourne admitted to relapsing during quarantine, the same outlet claimed that her mother’s scandal was at fault. Gossip Cop busted the story.

