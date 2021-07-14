‘The Talk’ Replacing Sharon Osborne With Controversial New Pick

It’s official! The Talk has finally found a new co-host to replace Sharon Osborne but frankly, he might now have been the first choice fans had imagined. The decision is certainly an interesting one since this will be the first permanent male co-host in the show’s history.

Ladies And Gentlemen, Jerry O’Connell!

Jerry O’Connell, known for his roles in Stand By Me and Crossing Jordan was announced as Osborne’s replacement at the top of their Wednesday episode. The news kicked off with a cinematic bang as the actor was introduced to “Eye of The Tiger” while wearing a Rocky Balboa getup.

O’Connell, 47, had been in talks with CBS since April to replace Osborn who left the show back in March amid controversy. The Kangaroo Jack actor will be joining hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth, and Carrie Ann Inaba. O’Connell, who’s been a regular guest host on the show for some time, is well-liked by his fellow panelists.

“Jerry, I told you that the last time you were here, I just love having you on set every day. You bring such amazing energy to this studio, and also like I learn from you every day,” Welteroth said, “You’re an incredible host and we are so lucky to have you here.”

Though there were once rumors of O’Connell replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly And Ryan, it’s safe to say that The Talk will be his home for now.

Twitter Reacts

Though there is nothing inherently controversial or problematic about O’Connell, Twitter is certainly opinionated about whether the new co-host is a good fit for the show. Reactions have ranged from hopeful to just apathetic…

Good God! I like him but not for this. Why don’t they just cancel that show. 🙄 — Darlene (@iamyandrdar) July 14, 2021

Jerry O'Connell is also available for Bar Mitzvahs and weddings. Ask about his weekday rates for birthdays. Give that special little boy or girl the gift of Jerry O'Connell. Available at Woolworths or wherever frequently unemployed actors are found. — Cj Stone (@cjsob68) July 14, 2021

YES YES YES!!! So happy that he is going to be on the show! He’s adorable, talented, & very entertaining!! Definitely a breath of fresh air. I was just going to write in saying that Jerry O’Connell Woolf be a great addition to the show. — Kathy Martino (@kathy_martino) July 14, 2021

Some fans however are still sore about Osborne’s departure from the show despite her controversial statements on race with Underwood on the show.

I really like Jerry O’Connell but The Talk will never be the same for me since Sharon left. Mrs O was an original on the show and added a certain class. When I heard that Mrs. O reached out to Sheryl after the March mess and Sheryl did NOT RESPOND I lost total respect for her. — Patti Plante (@plante_patti) July 14, 2021

Osborne caused a stir back in March, dividing fans and her fellow co-hosts when she defended statements her longtime friend Piers Morgan had made on Meghan Markle.

Two weeks later, CBS had announced that Osborne would not be returning to the show and said in a statement that Osborne’s words “did not align with our values.” Hopefully, O’Connell’s addition to the panel will be smooth sailing for the show moving forward.

