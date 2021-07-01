‘The Talk’ Producers Want Marie Osmond Back To Replace Her ‘Rival’ Sharon Osbourne?

Are producers from The Talk trying to woo Marie Osmond back to the daytime chat show after ratings bombed following Sharon Osbourne’s ousting from the program? One tabloid claims producers are desperate to bring viewers back to the show and think that Osmond would be a “breath of fresh air.” Gossip Cop looks into the rumor to see what’s really going on.

‘Yap-Happy’ Marie Osmond Getting Back At ‘Rival’ Sharon Osbourne?

“More ‘Talk’ For Yap-Happy Marie!” reads the headline out of the most recent edition of the National Enquirer. The tabloid quotes a source who “exclusively” snitches that 61-year-old Marie Osmond might finally be getting revenge on her “rival” Sharon Osbourne. Osmond and Osbourne have long been rumored by this outlet in particular to have bad blood that originated on the set of The Talk.

When Osmond announced last year that she was departing the talk show in order to have more time for her various projects, Osbourne was accused of deliberately driving Osmond from the show. Osbourne denied having anything to do with Osmond’s decision to leave the show, but the tabloid’s previous reporting and current tone make it clear that it considers Osbourne to be the villain in this drama.

Now that Osbourne has quit the show herself after facing backlash for an emotional argument with Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan, producers evidently believe this is the perfect time for Osmond to return to the show. “Producers know this is a perfect opportunity to bring Marie back,” an alleged insider snitches. “The ratings have dropped like a stone and Marie could bring viewers back in droves!”

Back when Osmond first joined the show in 2019, the outlet continues, she was the only one who “stood up to power-mad” Sharon Osbourne. “Marie was the bigger star and Sharon didn’t like that. Her return to the show would be a breath of fresh air!” the source concludes.

What’s Really Going On With ‘The Talk’?

This outlet continues to get this story wrong in so many ways, it’s honestly a bit surprising that the Enquirer even dares to write about The Talk. First of all, Sharon Osbourne was not the reason why Marie Osmond left the show. The singer joined the cast of the talk show in 2019 and left near the tail end of 2020. What could have possibly happened during that time frame to make Osmond change her mind about being part of the show? The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing quarantine, that’s what happened. Osmond went from filming in a studio to filming from home, which was a difficult transition for many to make. It’s also very typical of this outlet to outright dismiss Osmond’s reasons for stepping away from the show in order to pursue the most dramatic possible storyline.

As for the possibility of Osmond returning to the show, it’s not an impossible idea. As more and more talk shows return to the in-studio format as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and more people get vaccinated, there’s a chance that Osmond could return to daytime television — that is, if Osmond is even still interested in continuing her career as a talk show host. Considering all the ways the Enquirer has gotten stories about The Talk co-hosts wrong in the past, it’s hard for Gossip Cop to believe anything this outlet publishes.

Not that long ago, this outlet claimed the show wanted to bring Osbourne back because of slipping ratings. Before that, the shady magazine insisted that the remaining hosts were fighting amongst themselves to determine who would be the next “queen bee” with Osbourne gone. The outlet didn’t even try to understand the format of the show, which is a panel-based talk show. Carrie Ann Inaba has served as moderator of the show since the former moderator, Julie Chen, left the show. Obviously, this outlet is too busy throwing around baseless accusations to bother with any real research.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?



Vanna White Marrying Boyfriend Before She Turns 65, Pat Sajak To Walk Her Down The Aisle?



Ben Affleck Has ‘Hit A New Rock Bottom’?



‘Erratic’ Wendy Williams ‘Close To The Edge’ After ‘Horndog’ Ex-Husband Reunites With Mistress?



Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?