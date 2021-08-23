‘The Talk’ Losing Fourth Co-Host In A Year After Jerry O’Connell Joins Beleaguered Talk Show

It’s official: long-time The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba will be stepping down from her position on the talk show. This decision comes just months after Sharon Osbourne exited the show amid controversy and just under a year after music legends Eve and Marie Osmond also parted ways with the talk show.

One New Host Starts, Another Exits

Although The Talk recently added its first male co-host, Jerry O’Connell, a month ago, it’s now losing another long-time host on the show. Inaba, who announced in April that she was taking a leave of absence from the popular daytime talk show as she dealt with health issues, has apparently decided to make that absence permanent.

In a video she posted to her Instagram account, Inaba explained, “I want to announce that The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways.” The Dancing With The Stars judge went on to add, “I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Love With Co-Hosts, Viewers

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between her or any of her co-stars, as she made sure to say, “I’ve made life-long friendships, I’ve had incredible experiences and I’ve had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being, and it’s been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice,” before continuing, “So I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to not only my fellow co-hosts, past and present, but also to those behind the scenes whom I love so deeply, and I’m so grateful for all of you. I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

In conclusion, the 53-year-old emotionally said, “So with love and gratitude and respect, I wish you guys the best, to a great season ahead. And to all of you who have supported me through this time, thank you so much. It’s been amazing, and I’ll see you soon. Have a beautiful day everyone.”

What’s Next For Inaba?

Although Inaba is bidding The Talk a fond farewell, viewers will still be able to catch her on CBS when DWTS returns to the air on September 20. Inaba made an announcement last month confirming her return to DWTS, though her future on The Talk was still up in the air at the time. We’re definitely sad to see that Inaba is leaving the talk show behind, but we’re still excited to see her again behind the judges’ panel on DWTS. September can’t get here soon enough!