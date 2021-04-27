‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year

Yet another co-host from The Talk is making an exit from the daytime talk show, but unlike what happened with former host Sharon Osbourne, this exit won’t be for good. Carrie Ann Inaba has announced that she’s taking a leave of absence from the show for the foreseeable future to look after her “well-being.” Though the talk show host’s announcement was slightly vague as to why she’d decided to step away now, her past admissions make it clear why she won’t be able to lead the show.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who also serves as a judge on Dancing With The Stars, has announced that she will be taking a leave of absence from The Talk. This announcement comes just weeks after Sharon Osbourne exited the show, though the circumstances surrounding the British TV personality’s departure are far different from what’s going on with Inaba.

Carrie Ann Inaba Stepping Away From ‘The Talk’ To Focus On Her “Well-Being”

In a video posted to Twitter, Inaba said,“I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand. Health is the most important thing.” Inaba went on to thank fans for their support, and gave the cast and crew of The Talk a shout out for their love and support as well.

Although Inaba didn’t go into specifics about the reason for her sudden departure, the talk show host’s previous and ongoing health struggles paint a somewhat clearer picture. Inaba has spoken in the past about her health issues, including her Lupus and Sjögren’s Syndrome diagnoses. Inaba also contracted COVID-19 in December 2020, which left her fevered, suffering with a bad cough, and full of “lots of aches and pains,” she described at the time. With all that going on with her, it’s not surprising that she would need to take time for herself in order to focus on what’s really important: her health.

