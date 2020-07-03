The Shortest Winning Relationships In 'Love Island' Seasons 1–6

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham (Season 4): 9 Months

These winners aren't the only ones to reunite after a post-victory split, but it ultimately wasn't meant to be for these two. The two were together for the fourth season's two months of competition and continued dating throughout 2018's summer before briefly breaking up in the beginning of that December. They reunited by New Year's and went out for another three months. Dyer and Fincham called it quits for good in April 2019 after a grand total of roughly nine months together. Rocky relationship or not, they had the longest-lasting coupling of the split-up winners.