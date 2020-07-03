The Shortest Winning Relationships In 'Love Island' Seasons 1–6

The Love Island reboot in 2015 was undeniably a smash hit. The program won over millions of viewers worldwide and quickly settled into a position as the internet's favorite reality show and even spawned an American version of the show. Two years ago, the UK version of Love Island even won a BAFTA for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show. Several of the show's winners have gone on to become incredibly popular social media influencers, while others have fallen out of the public eye.
To some fans' surprise, and others' complete lack of surprise, winning the show with a romantic partner doesn't guarantee a long-lasting relationship. Two winning couples are still together — Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey from the second season are now expecting their second baby together, while whispers of an engagement between Season 6's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp. The other four couples haven't stood the test of time, however. Here are the shortest relationships that ended up failing after winning Love Island's grand prize.
These winners aren't the only ones to reunite after a post-victory split, but it ultimately wasn't meant to be for these two. The two were together for the fourth season's two months of competition and continued dating throughout 2018's summer before briefly breaking up in the beginning of that December. They reunited by New Year's and went out for another three months. Dyer and Fincham called it quits for good in April 2019 after a grand total of roughly nine months together. Rocky relationship or not, they had the longest-lasting coupling of the split-up winners.
Cetinay and Davies ultimately won the third season of the show, although the relationship didn't laugh. Their victory was a bit controversial — fans were quick to label runner-ups Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt as their favorite couple, and although they didn't claim the grand prize, they're still together and expecting a child together. Cetinay and Davies, however, lasted a little over four months before their breakup.
They may have won the first season of the show, but they've got a less fun record to go along with that. Hayes and Morley barely lasted a month and a half after the show's conclusion, making them the shortest-lived winning couple of the show's run so far. While it'd be nice to be able to say that this record stood the test of time and that the other winners have had better luck in love, Hayes and Morley were knocked into second place for the shortest relationship.
This couple only joined together for the final 12 days of Love Island before pulling out the victory in show's fifth season. Unfortunately — and unsurprisingly, for a lot of Love Island fans —Gill and O'Shea seem to have never really connected. O'Shea broke it off with Gill due to their busy respective schedules a little over a month after the series concluded. The relationship effectively lasted for the month of August, making this the shortest relationship to win the show so far.