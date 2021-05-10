The Secret Meaning Behind Kelly Ripa’s Latest Tattoo

Gossip Cop

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos just celebrated their 25th anniversary and the Live! With Kelly And Ryan star got some special ink to mark the momentous occasion. The mother-of-three got a small tattoo on her wrist to immortalize a date with untold meaning for both Ripa and Consuelos. This is far from the first time Ripa has gotten a tattoo, though it does bring back memories of how Ripa got her very first tattoo. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos’ Big Anniversary Inspires A Tiny Tattoo

Eternal love birds Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for 25 years and, though the two have gone through ups and downs over the two and a half decades they’ve been together, it’s clear that they are utterly committed to one another. To mark their 25 year anniversary, Ripa went under the needle and got a small tattoo inked on her wrist. 

The tiny, simply done tattoo read “5.1.96,” a homage to the date that Consuelos and Ripa tied the knot, May 1, 1996. Ripa shared an image of the new ink to her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Clean mani and fine lines.” This is the fourth tattoo that Ripa has gotten over the years. In 2011, while filming Live! With Regis And Kelly, she revealed that she had three other tattoos. 

One reads “Consuelos” in a sentimental nod to her husband’s last name. That tattoo runs across Ripa’s wrist, much like her newest one. There’s also another tattoo on Ripa’s back, but it was the talk show host’s first tattoo, which runs along her ankle, that Ripa admits wasn’t very well thought out. 

She got the ink on impulse, explaining to the LA Times, via The Blast, “I had two hours to kill and the limo driver said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I did it.” Even the design of the tattoo had been an impulsive decision, one that Ripa hadn’t even decided on herself. “The flower? I told the guy to do whatever he had. That was it.” So now Ripa rocks a small, red flower on the inside of her left ankle. 

Despite the tattoo’s less than glamorous origins, Ripa has kept the ink though she definitely could have gotten it removed if she was really ashamed of it. Clearly, she doesn’t mind having a reminder of her past recklessness. There probably won’t be any regret after the fact for Ripa’s latest tattoo, especially since her relationship with Consuelos is so steady.

