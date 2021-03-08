The Rock’s 2,800-Calorie Cheat Meal Looks As Delicious As It Is Intimidating

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest guys in Hollywood, and his cheat meals are nearly as impressive. The superstar got his latest high-calorie treat from the Hawaiian chain Teddy’s Bigger Burgers. We’re not exactly surprised that The Rock loves a place that has the word “bigger” in its name.

“Work hard, Play hard. As I bring new meaning to the word, gluttony on my #cheatmealsunday,” The Rock wrote in the caption. “Two big daddy’s (my name for them;) aka cheeseburgers with avocado, bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato and double fries from one of my favorite local burger joints on the island. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends. Make them EPIC – you’ve EARNED them.”

While we won’t know the exact numbers until we somehow looked at The Rock’s actual receipt, we can guess thanks to Teddy’s nutritional information and probably get pretty close to the totals. If he stuck with just two Original Big Burgers (we can only count one patty on the plated burger, and Teddy’s patties aren’t exactly small enough to be hidden by a mere bun) with “Bacado” toppings, the main course would come in at 1,960 calories — 1,380 for the burgers and 580 for the toppings. With a double order of small fries, 820 calories get added to that for a total of 2,780 calories. All told, there’s 162 grams of fat and 102 grams of protein in that cheat meal.

We can’t imagine that Heinz Organic Ketchup (the best ketchup out there, period) adds all that much to the nutritional totals, so we’re going to settle with this being a somewhere around a 2,800 calorie meal. It’s worth noting that calculating this information is just to satisfy our curiosity, not to pass any sort of judgement. To maintain his incredible size, 2,800 is nothing compared to The Rock’s daily caloric needs, and given his insane workouts, he’s more than earned it.

Of course, there are plenty of variables we could be missing with his order — we’d be lying if we said that Johnson doesn’t deserve two orders of large fries instead of small, for example. There’s plenty of wiggle room when it comes to the toppings, too. The only way we can feel good about our guess is promising to try out all the variations we can at Teddy’s Bigger Burgers next time we make it to Hawaii — just not all in one single cheat meal.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Demi Rose? How The Instagram Star Rose To Fame

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

Chrissy Teigen’s Hooters Uniform Is Missing One Important Piece [See The Pic]

‘Walking Skeleton’ Keith Urban Headed Towards Health Crisis?

Kanye West Taking Back ‘$50 Million’ In Gifts From Kim Kardashian In Divorce?