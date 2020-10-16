The Rock Shares Cutest TBT Pic Of His 7-Year-Old Self

Fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson know that he's the king of epically funny throwback pics. But today, the action star is sharing a childhood photo on Instagram that will make you squee as much as it does chuckle.
Yes—that's The Rock at 7 in Hawaii, sporting an Aloha shirt and huge, gap-toothed grin. Never shy of poking fun at himself, he describes himself as "drippin' cool" and asks, "WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!?"
Still, we'd love to hop in a time machine and pinch those adorable cheeks. It's no surprise that his boyish charm would eventually lend itself to his Sexiest Man Alive status. And it's certainly a better look than the mom jeans-and-fanny pack combo he sported in this twenties.