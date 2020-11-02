The Rock Just Posted His 1,700-Calorie Cheat Meal And We're Drooling

We imagine action stars have to stick to super strict diet and exercise regimens, but The Rock likes to remind the world that even celebrities as jacked as he is are happiest when they live by the motto, "Treat Yo' Self."
On Sunday, he posted a pic of his most recent cheat meal, and boy was it a doozy. His "HIGHLY recommended" feast included two loaded bacon double cheeseburgers, a double order of crinkle-cut fries (half of which he scarfed down before taking the photo), ketchup and ranch dressing "for the dippage," and a generous glass of tequila on the rocks. (Of course, it wasn't just any tequila, but Teramana, his own brand.)
We estimate that's about 1,700 calories in one sitting! While we wouldn't normally endorse eating such a meal, it's probably a safe bet that The Rock spends the other six days of the week doing whatever it takes to earn it.
Hardcore fans are already well-acquainted with his eating habits. When the 48-year-old star isn't busy cracking jokes, sharing cheat meal food porn is his next best social media pastime. His Sunday reveals are always jaw-dropping, carb-heavy calorie-bombs that leave us wondering if he has a future in the world of competitive eating. Just take a look at some of his dishes (as well as his clever term for eggs):
As much as we'd like to express our concern for his cholesterol levels, we also have to admit that his pics provide a nice respite from the usual fitspiration. And anyway, we're not too worried about his most recent meal, since it doesn't hold a candle to his occasional 6,000-calorie binges. "Ah the hell with it," he once wrote before digging into a mountain of banana and chocolate chip pancakes, "get your ass over here gluttony and let me embrace you."