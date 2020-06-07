The Real Truth About Hugh Jackman And Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness quickly got close

Jackman ended up asking her out at a party at his home. As the night began to wind down, he asked her to help him with the desserts in the kitchen, where he admitted to having a crush on her. To his surprise, she flat-out told him that she felt the same way. Shortly afterwards, the two began dating. Four months later, they were engaged. Jackman even designed the ring himself, which includes a Sanskrit inscription of "Om paramar mainamar" that translates as "We dedicate our union to a greater source." The two wed in April 1996 and just celebrated their 24th anniversary. After two tragic miscarriages, the couple decided to take a different route to parenthood. They adopted two children, Oscar, who turned 20 in May, and Ava, who turns 15 in July.