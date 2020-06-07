The Real Truth About Hugh Jackman And Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman originally met his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on the set of Correlli, an Australian drama show with her as the lead. It was one of Jackman's first roles, and within two weeks of joining the show, he knew she was special.
Jackman ended up asking her out at a party at his home. As the night began to wind down, he asked her to help him with the desserts in the kitchen, where he admitted to having a crush on her. To his surprise, she flat-out told him that she felt the same way. Shortly afterwards, the two began dating. Four months later, they were engaged. Jackman even designed the ring himself, which includes a Sanskrit inscription of "Om paramar mainamar" that translates as "We dedicate our union to a greater source." The two wed in April 1996 and just celebrated their 24th anniversary. After two tragic miscarriages, the couple decided to take a different route to parenthood. They adopted two children, Oscar, who turned 20 in May, and Ava, who turns 15 in July.
Jackman has spoken about he and his wife's philosophy when it comes to having a successful family and relationship. "Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life," he wrote in the parenting book The Father Hood: Inspiration For The New Dad Generation. "Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back."
As a result, it certainly seems like their relationship has always been steady. With a 13-year age difference between the 51-year-old Jackman and the 64-year-old Furness, they may turn a few heads on the red carpet, but it's clear that they're perfectly happy with each other. They've raised two lovely children together, and although they may be empty-nesters within just a few short years, they've built an incredible family and life together. Throughout Jackman’s meteoric rise as one of the top A-listers in Hollywood, they’ve remained loving and dedicated throughout it all. With that rise, however, comes a lot less privacy and a lot more gossip.
Some of these stories are relatively unoffensive, like the National Enquirer's "report" from two years ago that argued that Furness was happy that Jackman could quit working out and let himself get fat after finishing his extremely vascular run as X-Men's Wolverine.
"They'll both be happier now that Hugh's spending far less time at the gym," an anonymous source told the outlet. The source argued that the actor was tired of working out and looking forward to giving up lifting weights. Although Jackman’s still in killer shape, the idea of an actor being fed up with spending hours upon hours working out and being stuck on a controlled diet with little water sounds more than reasonable.
The National Enquirer seems to be a fan of the longtime husband wife. It also published a story about Hugh Jackman getting recruited to help out Nicole Kidman’s relationship on account of how solid his relationship with Deborra-Lee Furness has been over the years.
An anonymous source said that Kidman saw Hugh Jackman’s “perfect marriage” as the best source of advice for her supposed struggles with husband Keith Urban. In fact, it apparently wasn’t even the first time that Jackman and Furness were sought out for some sage advice. "Hugh and Deb love sharing their wisdom with an old friend — but Keith does get frustrated with how she goes running to them with every little problem," the tipster told the Enquirer.
Even the Australian outlet New Idea came up with one about the couple. It argued that although the two had become "die-hard New Yorkers," Jackman was "an Aussie at heart" and that it was "a no-brainer that he and Deb want to come home."
However, some of these rumors are a little less believable and a lot less casual. Earlier this year, the magazine Woman's Day claimed that Jackman had, for the "second time in as many weeks," got caught fooling around with his Reminiscence co-star Rebecca Ferguson. According to the magazine, Furness was ready to rain down punishment on her husband over it.
The whole claim was based on leaked set photos from the movie, and an unidentified "insider" said that Jackman and Ferguson were "laughing together and leaning in close." Apparently, the source was stunned that the two veteran actors were able to recover from shooting a love scene so quickly.
On a similar note, the same publication reported that Jackman had a slightly less intense encounter with Brooke Shields. The two stars were photographed running into each other randomly on the streets of New York City, and the outlet claimed that the two exchanged some eyebrow-raising remarks. Again, the story said that Furness’ anger wouldn’t be far behind her husband’s allegedly flirtatious behavior. "Deb saw the pics and was none too pleased. She hates it when he gets flirty when she's not around."
Just a few short months ago, rumors spread about possible marital troubles after Jackman happened to be photographed without his wedding ring. Woman’s Day once again ran to the presses. The outlet's source claimed that Jackman "rarely takes off his ring" so the relationship must be in "pretty bad" shape. "I guess every couple has troubles and Deb and Hugh are no different," they said.
Additionally, the unnamed insider argued that since Jackman happened to be walking with his mother at the time of the photographs, it was obvious that the actor had actually taken his mom out to get her advice and input on whatever those supposed marital troubles were.
As for now, the couple has been self-isolating as a family together. Jackman and his wife have been vocal about encouraging their followers to wear masks and follow proper safety procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Other than that, the couple's lives have been fairly low-key, although Jackman has recently received some criticism for a post of a police officer and a protestor hugging amid the current protests, which some fans considered ignorant of the issues surrounding the protests.
Both Jackman and Furness participated in Blackout Tuesday on their social media, posting only images of black squares without any hashtags on their pages.
Most recently, the couple recently headed off for a family trip with their kids and dog to their home in the Hamptons.