The Real Reason 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Got A Nose Job

If you think Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards looks a little different these days, you'd be right. On Friday, the 51-year-old confessed to undergoing a recent nose job—and not for reasons of vanity.
"Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose," Richards wrote in an Instagram Story. "I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems, and refined the tip."
"I will always tell you guys the truth," she added. "I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though."
Richards followed up with a series of "after" photos, one of which shows minor bruising under her right eye. "[Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants] doesn't 'pack the nose' so I had to two small splints which made it so much easier," she wrote about a 12-day post-op pic. "I can breathe so well now, it is a serious game changer for sleeping."
While Richards explained that it takes a full year to see the final results, she's relished the initial recovery period. "Personally it was not painful for me at all," she said. "I was low key enjoying the downtime watching movies which I never do. Five days I stayed at home."
This isn't the first cosmetic procedure for Richards. In 2013, she told Us Weekly that she had a nose job in 2003. The mom of four also confessed to having had liposuction to target love handles.
Richards is set to return to RHOBH for its eleventh season, but no premiere date has been set. Until then, she has already started promoting her appearance in Halloween Kills. The horror film was scheduled for an October 16 release, but it's been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.