It Turns Out The Scalloped Edges On Ritz Crackers Actually Have A Purpose

In this era of social media, companies have increasingly found creative ways to use online platforms to connect with their customers and supporters. Denny’s, Wendy’s, Netflix, Chipotle and MoonPie are just a few of the companies that have used platforms like Twitter for fun and humorous purposes.

But aside from the well-established social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, TikTok is the newest mega-platform on the scene. And some brands are taking advantage of this creative Gen Z-centered arena.

Please Welcome, “RitzTok”

Once such brand is Ritz Crackers (known on TikTok as @theritzcrackersofficial). They made their TikTok debut in June and have been posting every week ever since.

They’ve posted videos ranging from comedic clips about “carrying the snack aisle” and recipes for Ritz dessert bars to Lizzo chowing down on some Ritz and vegan cheese.

The Ridges’ Rightful Purpose

One of the brand’s videos particularly made a large splash in the TikTok universe.

In the video, Ritz highlights how most folks assume that the ridges on the edge of the cracker are for decorative purposes. While they certainly do add a certain pizzazz to the cracker, Ritz goes on to demonstrate how the ridges are actually intended to cut slices of cheese to add to your Ritz snack.

The Cheese Slicing Debate

The cheese-cutting video racked up a whopping 2.6 million views, 442,400 likes and 8,407 comments at the time this article was written. Plenty of viewers were stoked about this new understanding of the Ritz ridges and were excited to try it out. But others weren’t quite sold on the concept.

Some made it clear they weren’t convinced the crackers were designed with this purpose in mind. Others were amused by the big deal the company was making out of the supposed cheese-slicing function, since it’s simple enough to fold or tear the cheese yourself.

Still, Ritz wasn’t deterred. The brand even reposted one TikTok user’s video demonstrating how you can also opt to just tear a slice of cheese in half, obviously poking fun at themselves.

To figure out what side you’re on when it comes to the Ritz ridges debate, go out and get yourself some Ritz crackers and try it out. If nothing else, you’ll get to indulge in a scrumptious snack.

More Food & Drink Stories:

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

It Turns Out You Can Make Hard Boiled Eggs Without Boiling Them – Here’s How

5 Easy Ways To Add Variety To Your Meal Prep Routine To Eat Something Different Every Day