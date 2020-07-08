The Quiet Truth About Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney

He Caused Problems In Their Relationship?

By most legitimate accounts, the couple's engagement was somewhat standard — they loved each other, got engaged, and planned a wedding. However, there were a multitude of whispers about the relationship's rocky status in the lead-up to the wedding itself. NW published a story about the couple's date night in New York that apparently turned quite sour. "They're not even married yet, and people are convinced that this could be a sign that it's all over," an anonymous source told the magazine. "Jen has totally uprooted her life for Cooke and now spends almost all of her time in New York, [since] that's where his gallery is." The tipster wasn't kind to Maroney, arguing that Lawrence had "done a lot of compromising in this relationship" compared to her then-fiance.