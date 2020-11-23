‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She Thinks She's Weird Looking, We Disagree

Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance in The Queen’s Gambit is completely entrancing. She’s smart, funny, assertive, and vulnerable all at the same time. She’s also certain to get a lot of attention come awards season. She’s also sexy, which is why it was surprising when she admitted in an interview that she thinks of herself as “weird looking” and doesn’t think she is “beautiful enough to be in films.”
In an interview with the Sun, Taylor-Joy says she doesn’t like watching herself on film, and won’t go see herself at theaters - something Adam Driver has also admitted to. Of her breakout role earlier this year in Emma, Taylor-Joy says, "I thought, 'I am the first ugly Emma and I can't do this,' because the first line in the movie is, ‘I'm handsome, clever and rich.’” It’s surprising to hear this from a woman who played the role of Beth Harmon with such grace and confidence.
Whether it’s a bit of self-doubt or an attempt to be self-deprecating, we here at Gossip Cop have to respectfully disagree with her self-assessment. The 24-year-old clearly one of the most talented up-and-coming actresses in Hollywood at the moment, and her performance, as well as the success of the The Queen’s Gambit make that clear. She’s also stunningly beautiful and it’s precisely because of her unique look.
We don’t normally debunk things celebrities say about themselves, but in this rare case, we’re going to.
Fans of the actor will have plenty of upcoming opportunities to do just that. Not only can you catch on streaming services in Emma and The New Mutants, but she’s already set to star in the upcoming Last Night in Soho in 2021 and is currently filming the Northman with Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. The future is bright for Taylor-Joy.
