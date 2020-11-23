‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She Thinks She's Weird Looking, We Disagree

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Claims

In an interview with the Sun, Taylor-Joy says she doesn’t like watching herself on film, and won’t go see herself at theaters - something Adam Driver has also admitted to. Of her breakout role earlier this year in Emma, Taylor-Joy says, "I thought, 'I am the first ugly Emma and I can't do this,' because the first line in the movie is, ‘I'm handsome, clever and rich.’” It’s surprising to hear this from a woman who played the role of Beth Harmon with such grace and confidence.