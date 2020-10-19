So you loved the sequel and the musical, but we all know that nothing can top the original version of Legally Blonde. Now Reese Witherspoon and the cast are reuniting for a Webex special nearly 20 years since the film premiere, which airs tomorrow on YouTube.
The Oscar-winning actress will be joined by Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach. It promises to be a lighthearted blast-from-the-past, and proceeds will benefit Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen—a not-for-profit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.
It'll also tide us over until the arrival of Legally Blonde 3. Witherspoon confirmed that a third installment was in the works back in May; The Office star Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor are writing the script.
Brush up on that bend and snap, then head to Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Youtube channel to tune in.