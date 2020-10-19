Netflix Drops Trailer For 'The Christmas Chronicles' Sequel Starring Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn News Netflix Drops Trailer For 'The Christmas Chronicles' Sequel Starring Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn
The Original 'Legally Blonde' Cast Is Reuniting For Online Special Tomorrow

Cast reuniting online side by side with Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods
(Instagram / MGM)

So you loved the sequel and the musical, but we all know that nothing can top the original version of Legally Blonde. Now Reese Witherspoon and the cast are reuniting for a Webex special nearly 20 years since the film premiere, which airs tomorrow on YouTube.

The Oscar-winning actress will be joined by Luke Wilson, Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach. It promises to be a lighthearted blast-from-the-past, and proceeds will benefit Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen—a not-for-profit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

It'll also tide us over until the arrival of Legally Blonde 3. Witherspoon confirmed that a third installment was in the works back in May; The Office star Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor are writing the script.

Brush up on that bend and snap, then head to Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Youtube channel to tune in.

