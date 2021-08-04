How This Common Dieting Trope Can Actually Sabotage Your Weight Loss Efforts

Weight loss is an individual journey, but it’s not rocket science. There’s no magic pill, fad diet or trendy workout routine that will make losing weight and keeping it off easy. But no matter your age, gender or body type, there is a universal truth when it comes to shedding pounds. Losing weight depends more on diet than exercise.

It’s All About Calorie Intake

What you eat and how many calories you consume is far more important than your workout routine when it comes to losing weight. The only way for weight loss to occur is through a calorie deficit, which means burning more calories than you consume.

But with this comes one extremely common diet habit that is actually doing more harm than good. If you’re doing it, it could be the reason why you aren’t seeing any lasting weight loss results. What is it? It’s eating too little.

Why Eating Too Little Doesn’t Work

It may be counterintuitive, but eating too little at meals—especially at breakfast and lunch—is preventing you from losing weight and keeping it off.

This is because you will be hungry all the time. Ultimately, you’ll be so hungry that you’ll eat back all of the calories you skipped out on.

Your Body Needs Calories To Function

On top of that, your body needs a sufficient amount of calories to properly function. According to Healthline, your body uses these calories for three main processes.

(RossHelen / Shutterstock)

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) – This is the number of calories needed to cover your body’s basic functions, including the proper functioning of the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys and nervous system.

Digestion – Your body needs a certain number of calories to properly and successfully digest and metabolize the food you eat.

Physical Activity – The calories you consume are the driving force for your workouts and everyday movement.

Therefore, if you eat too little, minimizing the calories your body needs to function, there can be serious consequences.

Some negative consequences includes developing a lower metabolism, a loss of muscle mass, developed fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, a reduction in fertility, weakened bones and a lower immune system.

Calorie needs do vary from person to person because they depend on factors like your age, sex, height, current weight and physical activity level.

The Importance Of Breaking The Habit

To successfully and healthily lose weight, you need to eat a sufficient amount of food to obtain the needed calories. Or else, you can put your weight loss journey in jeopardy, and even worse, put yourself in danger.

So, if you’ve cut your calories down to the extreme in an effort to lose weight, it’s time to break that habit. Because hungry people don’t lose weight or feel healthy.

Instead, change your mindset, and stop thinking that you should be eating as little as possible. There is a better way to do things.

More Wellness Stories:

I Gained Some Pandemic Weight – So What?

Jennifer Garner’s 83-Year-Old Mother Has The Perfect Fitness Routine For All Ages

Morning Vs. Evening: This Is The Best Time To Workout According To Experts