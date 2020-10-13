'The Office' Stars Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud Tonight

View this post on Instagram

Tonight it’s Office Ladies (my sis, Janet and Jenna’s Mom, Anne and sister, Emily) vs. Scott Foley & family!! We filmed this in February and are so excited to finally see it!! My sister and Jenna’s sister are school teachers and her Mom is a retired History teacher. We played for @adoptaclassroom ! This was a blast! And thank you @scottkfoley for making my sister @jans_journey ‘s day! ????Tune in to @familyfeudabc tonight!