'The Office' Stars Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud Tonight

While Pam and Angela were definitely not big fans of one another on NBC's The Office, real-life actresses Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are anything but their onscreen characters. Co-stars and best friends, the duo launched the podcast Office Ladies back in 2019 to help fans (and themselves) relive funny memories from the hit sitcom while telling behind-the-scenes stories about each episode. Now the pair are teaming up to face Scott Foley in the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
Playing alongside is Fischer's mother Anne and sister Emily Elmore, along with Kinsey's sister Janet. The team is playing for Adoptaclassroom.org.
Their opponent is Scott Foley, who is playing with his wife Marika, brother Sean, and friends Kirkwood Drew and Elsie Mendoza. They are playing for Women's Cancer Research Fund.
Be sure to check it out for yourself tonight, October 13th, at 8/7 c on ABC.