Report: Kanye West Planning To Clone Himself News Report: Kanye West Planning To Clone Himself
Stormi Webster Instantly Steals The Show From Kylie Jenner In Cute Cupcake Video News Stormi Webster Instantly Steals The Show From Kylie Jenner In Cute Cupcake Video
Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff Celebrities Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff
Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall On The Rocks After 'Shock Separation? News Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall On The Rocks After 'Shock Separation?
Entertainment

The Obamas Aren’t Hosting Their Netflix Show, But Here’s Who Is

Screenshot from an Obama Foundation video with Michelle Obama sitting next to Barack Obama in a suit
(Obama Foundation/YouTube)

Barack and Michelle Obama's Netflix deal continues to bear fruit for the streaming giant. The couple and their production company, Higher Ground Productions, are moving forward with The G Word, which is set to film early next year. While the Obamas themselves won't be starring in the program, they've already announced the host for the show.

Adam Conover, best known from his TruTV series Adam Ruins Everything and the CollegeHumor sketches that inspired it, will be helming the show. Conover and his team originally pitched the program, so it's no surprise that Higher Ground is happy to have him as the lead. Conover, his Fair Point partners, and members of Higher Ground will be executive production the show.

It'll likely look similar to his former series, as The G Word will also blend sketches and straight-laced reporting to get the bottom of whether or not "government" means a public institution or a hive of corruption. It's based on a 2018 book entitled The Fifth Risk, which examined the handoff between the Obama and Trump administrations, singling out the appointments made for the Departments of Energy, Commerce, and Agriculture. The Obamas

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Michael Strahan And Kelly Ripa's 'Feud Is Exploding Again,' Says Report