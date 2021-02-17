The Obamas’ $175M Divorce, Kate Middleton’s Ban, And More Celeb Gossip

We may only be halfway through the month, but there’s already been a ton of celebrity news and gossip so far. From old scandals to new controversies, there’s been no shortage of surprises. Here’s what you may have missed from this week so far.

Michelle Obama Giving Barack $175 Million Divorce Ultimatum?

According to the National Enquirer, the Obamas’ marriage is “hanging by a thread” after months of fights over their future and finances. The 44th president could “face a $175 million divorce” if things don’t change soon, an insider reveals. Here’s what we know about the high-profile couple.

Queen Elizabeth ‘BANNED’ Kate Middleton From Having More Children?

Middleton has always had a “lifelong dream of having six children,” a palace courtier tells the Enquirer. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from The Firm, however, Queen Elizabeth is ordering the Duchess of Cambridge to refrain from having any more children to focus on her royal duties. This is what’s going on with the royal family’s plans for their future.

Report: George Clooney Forced To Stop Drinking After Health Scare By Wife Amal

After George’s emergency hospitalization last year, his wife is reportedly keeping him from drinking in any capacity. Amal’s worries include the fact that he may have to make the rounds during awards season this year, but her husband is growing increasingly frustrated. We checked in on the allegedly quarreling couple here.

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

It didn’t take long after news of the controversy broke for rumors to start to spread about the end of Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage. A source close to the couple reportedly told Life & Style that after doing time in prison, Loughlin “didn’t want to be married to a man who couldn’t even protect her.” Here’s the latest on the college admissions scandal couple.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Saved Marriage From Brink Of Divorce?

In Touch says that Brady barely saved his relationship with his wife last year after the two got into a fight over what he was doing for his family. Bündchen, a source close to the couple revealed, knew she “sacrificed her multi-million-dollar modeling career to raise her family” while the Buccaneers quarterback was ignoring his wife and kids to focus on his own career. This is what we found when we looked into the story.