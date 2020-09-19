The Next Generation: Top Young Celebrities With Famous Parents

Sometimes talent skips a generation, but it definitely didn’t when it came to these celebrity children. Their parents might be some of the most influential and famous stars in the world, but Maya Hawke, Kaia Gerber, and many others are forming standout careers in their own right. We guess lightning does strike twice.
Daughter of two legendary stars, actress Lisa Bonet and rockstar Lenny Kravitz, not to mention stepdaughter to Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa, Zoë Kravitz is a triple threat: actress, model, and musician. After starring in a series of indie movies, Kravitz made a positive impression on audiences with her supporting roles in X-Men: First Class, the Divergent series, as well as her role in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. That commercial success and the positive reviews probably helped Kravitz nab a key role in the HBO hit series Big Little Lies, which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Kravitz also starred in Hulu’s High Fidelity, but the show was canceled after a single season. Though that’s definitely a disappointment, Kravitz will have plenty of time to focus on her upcoming role as Catwoman in The Batman.
After blowing up thanks to her role on the Netflix hit Stranger Things, Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, landed a role in the critically acclaimed Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Hawke’s success was almost guaranteed, what with her famous parents and all, but her standout role in the 2017 BBC production of Little Women proved that the actress wasn’t just coasting along by using her parents’ names to open doors for her.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith obviously had an overflow of talent that they passed onto their kids, Willow and Jaden. Jaden caught the acting bud early on, starring in The Pursuit of Happyness with his father when he was only 8-years-old. He went on to star in the 2010 Karate Kid remake as well as Netflix’s The Get Down. Willow, on the other hand, was more interested in pursuing music and quickly shot to fame after her song, “Whip My Hair” went viral. In the time since, Willow has released three studio albums: Ardipithecus, The 1st, and Willow. Though she’s also made some movie appearances, namely her role in I Am Legend as her dad’s onscreen daughter, Willow mostly sticks with modeling, music, and performance art as her main career focuses.
Just like her famous mom, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber has made a splash in the world of international modeling. Gerber, a dead ringer for her supermodel mother, made her runway debut at age 16 and has since scored the coveted cover shot for various international editions of Vogue. Her romantic life has increasingly been put under the microscope since her short-lived relationship with former SNL castmate Pete Davidson.
The daughter of rock legend Mick Jagger and actress/model Jerry Hall, Georgia May Jagger was destined for greatness. The 28-year-old model made her first runway debut in 2011 and hasn’t slowed down since. Known for her trademark gap tooth, Jagger not only struts the runway like her father struts on stage but designs for them as well. She’s designed collections with fashion houses Volcom and Mulberry.
Daughter of Kelsey Grammer, and half-sister to fellow actress Spencer Grammer, Greer Grammer is an actress and former Miss Teen Malibu. Grammer got her first acting gig in 2010 as a guest star on the Nickelodeon show iCarly. Over the next year, Grammer went on to act in various independent movies before landing a role on the MTV show Awkward. in 2011. After the show ended in 2016, Grammer joined the cast of The Middle for a season. Lately, she’s been branching out more towards films like the upcoming Roe v. Wade and 2019’s The Last Summer. That’s an exciting change of pace for the up and coming actress.
Wyatt Russell, son of Hollywood legends Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and half-brother to actress Kate Hudson, transitioned from playing hockey to acting with ease. Russell has appeared in several films, including his dad’s 1996 classic Escape From L.A. He scored a main role in the 2017 indie darling Ingrid Goes West. Marvel fans will get a chance to see him in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
She’s one of the most soulful singers around, but how many of her fans know Elle King is also the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider? Born Tanner Elle Schneider, but better known by her stage name, King hasn’t just stuck to music. She had a small role in her dad’s 1999 film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo as well as The Benchwarmers. Mostly, however, King sticks to music, which suits her very well.
Born to actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch, Zoey Deutch was destined for the big screen. She’s starred in a number of film and television shows over the years, including Zombieland: Double Tap, Set It Up, as well as the Netflix comedy series The Politician. She’s also had some experience producing, having co-produced The Year of Spectacular Men, which she also starred in alongside her sister Madelyn, and was directed by her mother. Talk about a family business!
Sosie Bacon’s parents, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, were against their daughter becoming an actress, but from a young age, Bacon was determined to act. She got her first role from her dad, who cast her in Loverboy, which he also directed. The role caught the attention of James Duff, the producer of The Closer, which Sedgwick starred in. Duff suggested Bacon be cast in a recurring guest role for the series, which both parents were leery of, but Bacon insisted upon. She got the role and kept going with it. More recently, Bacon appeared in 13 Reasons Why and has been on HBO’s Here And Now since 2018.
Lily Collins has been so individually successful in her acting career that many forget that she’s the daughter of the great drummer/singer Phil Collins. She got her first big break starring opposite Sandra Bullock in 2009’s The Blind Side and she’s only gotten more lucrative opportunities since. Collins and Zac Efron starred in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which was a Netflix production. She also starred in Inheritance alongside Simon Pegg and Connie Nielson, which came out earlier this year.
Some of these stars are already well established in their careers, while others are clearly still on the rise. It’d be smart to keep an eye on these talented young people since they’re likely to continue to show up on your screens sooner or later.