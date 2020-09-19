The Next Generation: Top Young Celebrities With Famous Parents

Willow, Jaden Smith

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith obviously had an overflow of talent that they passed onto their kids, Willow and Jaden. Jaden caught the acting bud early on, starring in The Pursuit of Happyness with his father when he was only 8-years-old. He went on to star in the 2010 Karate Kid remake as well as Netflix’s The Get Down. Willow, on the other hand, was more interested in pursuing music and quickly shot to fame after her song, “Whip My Hair” went viral. In the time since, Willow has released three studio albums: Ardipithecus, The 1st, and Willow. Though she’s also made some movie appearances, namely her role in I Am Legend as her dad’s onscreen daughter, Willow mostly sticks with modeling, music, and performance art as her main career focuses.