The Most Successful American Idol Contestants Who Didn't Win

Stevens put singing on pause and tried her hand at acting. The shift proved to be a wise move. From 2014 until 2016, she played Karma Ashcroft on the MTV rom-com series Faking It. And since 2017, she has been the lead actress on the Freeform comedy-drama The Bold Type. Her character Jane Sloan is loosely based on Joanna Coles, former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine. The series, which follows her life as a young woman in the big city, has received favorable reviews from publications including Vulture, Vox, and Vanity Fair.