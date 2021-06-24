The Most Affordable Meal Plan for Dinner Fatigue

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Meal kits reduce the number of trips you have to make to the grocery store, and they always have every item you need ready in the box. They also take away the guesswork about what to make for dinner, and the prep work is usually super easy. But most importantly, meal kits reduce the amount of time it takes to put a yummy homemade dinner on the table.

The only downside, it seems, is that meal kits can be ridiculously expensive. Of course, you have to pay for quality and convenience. But when you are feeding a family, paying as much as $10 or $15 per serving isn’t going to fit into most monthly food budgets.

Luckily, there is a meal kit subscription service available that won’t break the bank. This meal kit features delicious home-style recipes and fresh ingredients just like their many competitors. What sets them apart is that they offer meals as low as $4.99 per serving.

It’s time we introduced you to EveryPlate.

EveryPlate: Delicious Meals on a Budget

Meal kits are usually associated with premium price tags. EveryPlate is a meal kit company that offers subscriptions at half the cost of the prices you’ll normally see. Made for home cooks with a limited budget, EveryPlate delivers filling, classic, home-style recipes and fresh ingredients to your door every week.

Each meal comes with instructions that are easy to follow. No matter your cooking skills, these recipes will turn you into a home chef! Every recipe is focused on helping you get a delicious dinner on the table in just six steps. All of their meals are very doable and take just minutes to prep.

When it comes to cost, you’re looking at an everyday budget of $4.99 per meal, on average. These prices are significantly lower than every other meal kit service we’ve found.

Another perk of EveryPlate is the super flexible subscriptions. If you need to skip a week, it’s absolutely no problem. If you need to cancel, just tell them five days before your next delivery is scheduled.

With EveryPlate, you are not locked into a long-term subscription. Honestly, there’s no excuse not to try it.

How Does EveryPlate Work?

The sign-up process for EveryPlate is simple. All you have to do is choose one of the two plans offered. The two-serving plan allows you to buy either three, four, or five kits per week. The four-serving plan offers three kits per week.

The cost of these plans range from about $39 to $69 per week—and that includes the $8.99 shipping fee.

You can opt for EveryPlate to automatically send you their default meals each week. Or, you can choose from sixteen rotating choices. Each week, you’ll receive a box with all of the ingredients for each meal pre-portioned.

At this point, we know what you’re thinking. You want to know if these more bargain meals really have the flavor and freshness like their premium competitors. The answer is yes!

EveryPlate works with nationally recognized suppliers who make sure their ingredients are fresh and high quality when they are delivered to your door. The ingredients are carefully packed and insulated to make sure you receive them at peak freshness.

You don’t need any fancy kitchen tools to make your EveryPlate meals either. For most recipes, all you’ll need is a trusty pot or pan, a baking sheet, a knife, and/or a cutting board. There are a few that may call for the use of a potato masher, a peeler, a whisk, a strainer, a zester, and/or aluminum foil.

Before You Sign Up, Check Out the Recipes

If you’re not convinced just yet that EveryPlate is something you must try for yourself, it’s time to bring out the recipes. There is a weekly menu that you can check out to see upcoming meals. They change every week, so there’s always a new flavorful dish to look forward to.

You can try Steak au Poivre with Crispy Potatoes and Roasted Asparagus. Or, how about Gravy Lover’s Meatballs with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans?

Why Does EveryPlate Offer Such Low Prices?

The reason EveryPlate has such low prices is because its goal is to help its customers put simple, filling, and delicious dinners on the table at a comfortable price point. Because keeping prices low is a priority, EveryPlate is constantly making small adjustments to packaging and menu options so they can pass those savings on to their customers.

They also don’t cater to special diets, like keto, gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, low carb, or vegan, which can increase competitor prices. However, they do offer a range of diverse recipes each week that are perfect for regular diets. If you have a food allergy, EveryPlate does provide allergen details on information cards included in your delivery.

Our Takeaway

We love EveryPlate, and we’re sure you will too. They will send fresh ingredients and recipe cards to your door each week that you can turn into delicious meals in just six steps. You don’t have to be a master chef to put a yummy meal on the table. And, you don’t have to pay premium prices like $10 to $15 per serving.

Break that cycle of dinner fatigue and cook delicious, filling meals for up to four people in a snap. There’s no commitment because you can skip weeks and cancel anytime. It’s time to try EveryPlate. We promise you’ll be glad you did.