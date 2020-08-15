The List Of Gifts Ben Affleck’s Allegedly Bought For Girlfriends Includes An Island And $200K Ring

Perhaps Ben Affleck’s love language is giving gifts. That would explain why tabloids constantly have him purchasing progressively more extravagant items for his girlfriends. Of course, none of the gifts are real, but that has never stopped tabloids before. Here are some big-ticket items Gossip Cop knows Affleck has not purchased.
What better way to get back with an ex than by purchasing some property adjacent to her family’s home? That’s what NW accused Affleck of in a “cunning plot to get her to marry him all over again.” Wait so she’d be so impressed that he knew where her family lives that she’d forgive whatever caused the divorce? Never mind the fact that Affleck would have started dating Ana De Armas around the time this article was published, making our job at Gossip Cop all the easier. This was all made-up; Affleck never enchanted his ex-wife with some local real estate.
So imagine you’ve been dating someone for a few months, what better gift than a private island? Heat claimed Affleck did just this, before engagement or marriage he apparently decided to buy her an island. Let’s hope the island came with, say, electricity and utilities installed otherwise this would be a major headache to drop on Armas. This outrageous story was laughed off by Affleck’s rep, who told us there “no truth” to the private island purchase.
Star claimed Affleck was in the habit of showering Armas with expensive gifts. He has allegedly “spent thousands on jewelry and designer clothes” and planned on “getting her a sports car.” Which sports car is anyone’s guess. It’s worth noting at this point that Armas is a movie star in her own right. If she wants a sports car or jewelry, she’s perfectly capable of buying these things herself. There was no truth to this rumor.
Affleck was so anxious to propose to Armas that Star claims he purchased her a $200K “promise ring” and presented it to her at a romantic dinner. When he presented it is unclear, and when he plans on actually giving her an engagement ring was similarly unclear. Gossip Cop has been told off the record by a source close to the couple that no engagement has occurred. De Armas had been wearing the ring since well before she started dating Affleck, so the story was wicked wrong.