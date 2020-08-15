The List Of Gifts Ben Affleck’s Allegedly Bought For Girlfriends Includes An Island And $200K Ring

An Oklahoma Ranch For Jennifer Garner

What better way to get back with an ex than by purchasing some property adjacent to her family’s home? That’s what NW accused Affleck of in a “cunning plot to get her to marry him all over again.” Wait so she’d be so impressed that he knew where her family lives that she’d forgive whatever caused the divorce? Never mind the fact that Affleck would have started dating Ana De Armas around the time this article was published, making our job at Gossip Cop all the easier. This was all made-up; Affleck never enchanted his ex-wife with some local real estate.