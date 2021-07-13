The ‘Legally Blonde’ Plot Twist That Never Happened: Elle And Vivian Romantically Involved?

Were Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair’s characters in Legally Blonde supposed to end up together, romantically in the original script? Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot made that revelation in the New York Times recently and the rumor has gained steam on Twitter. So, is there any truth to it? Gossip Cop breaks it down.

Where The Rumor Started

In a retrospective in the Times last week, Cauffiel told the paper of record, “The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically.” Since then, other outlets, like BuzzFeed and Decider picked up on the claim and ran with it, writing articles and tweeting about it.

Did you know that #LegallyBlonde originally ended with Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods and Selma Blair's Vivian Kensington getting together?! https://t.co/VhoK4iFssT pic.twitter.com/zBEPdDcfRa — Decider (@decider) July 8, 2021

If you’ll recall, the movie ends with the revelation that Emmett (Luke Wilson) and Elle (Witherspoon) end up getting married a couple of years after the events of the movie – the wedding actually happens at the end of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. Still, Alanna Ubach, who plays Serena in the first film, remembers the original ending the same way, just as Cauffiel does.

The problem? Karen McCullah, who wrote the screenplay, says it’s not true:

This is not true. — Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021

A further response to McCullah’s tweet demands a source, stating their source was a photo of Witherspoon and Blair with two other women:

McCullah responded pretty succinctly and decisively: “I wrote the movie. Im in the picture you just posted. The actress quoted was incorrect.”

I wrote the movie. Im in the picture you just posted. The actress quoted was incorrect — Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021

So there you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. Apparently, there were some different ideas on the ending, but Elle and Vivian on a romantic vacation together wasn’t one of them.

