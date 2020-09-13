The Latest On Kaia Gerber’s Dating Life

Kaia Gerber made some news this week, being spotted on multiple occasions with actor Jacob Elordi. While Gossip Cop hasn’t independently verified that the two are indeed dating, they were seen holding hands on the streets of Soho. What we do know for sure is that the tabloids are likely going to invent all kinds of tall tales about the possible new couple, just like they have with Gerber’s past relationships and rumors.
Multiple outlets falsely alleged Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were dating recently. In July, Heat proclaimed them a “Hot New Couple” after they were seen attending a Black Lives Matter protest together and were photographed hugging. Delevingne and Gerber are very good friends and even spent some of the last few months quarantining together, but they weren’t dating. Gerber’s rep told us,
There is no truth to that whatsoever.
Still, just days later, another phony report claiming the Gerber and Delevingne were an item appeared in Woman’s Day, with the unreliable tabloid adding that Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, was “worried” about the supposed budding relationship. An unnamed source allegedly told the magazine, “She has no problem with Kaia exploring her sexuality but of all people, why the most infamous party queen on the scene?”
Again, they two models weren’t dating, so Crawford had no reason to be worried, and even if they were actually dating, they’ve been friends for a long time, why would Cindy Crawford be at all worried? She wouldn’t, but still, as Gerber’s rep confirmed, Gerber and Delevingne weren’t dating.
One of the dirtiest rumors to emerge last spring was that Kaia Gerber had an affair with Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who was dating Lili Reinhart at the time. Star ran a dubious report that there was a love triangle between the three and the rumor got so out of control that Sprouse took to Instagram to address it, saying in a story,
I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.
Sprouse and Reinhart had actually already ended their relationship in March, though the news wasn’t public until Sprouse announced it on Instagram, saying., “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March.” Kaia Gerber had nothing to do with the breakup, and was never in a love triangle with Srpouse and Reinhart, despite all the nasty Twitter comments.
Kaia Gerber’s whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live Star Peter Davidson was just as much a whirlwind for the tabloids. Predictably, a young model dating a notorious “bad boy” was a boon for the gossip media. Most of what was written was demonstrably false, however, as Gossip Cop pointed out numerous times.
One tabloid took it to the next level though, when Star “reported” that Gerber was pregnant and eloping with Davidson. Obviously she wasn’t, but it wasn’t enough for the outlet to just report the facts about the relationship, it had to up the ante in a ploy to goose readers into buying its magazines. Davidson later opened up about the brief romance, saying "It just wasn't the right place or the right time."
Not the right place or the right time could be the mantra for the tabloids when it comes to Kaia Gerber. None of these tabloids had any insight at all into the supermodel’s love life and in the next few weeks when more bogus stories are sure to emerge in the pages of these publications, be wary. Gossip Cop will be on hand to correct whatever outlandish nonsense comes out of them.