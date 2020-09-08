The Latest On George And Amal Clooney’s Marriage And If It Will Last

Catherine Zeta-Jones Came Between George And Amal?

Yet, a little over a week later, a separate report from New Idea asserted George Clooney was in hot water with Amal over Catherine Zeta-Jones. First, the magazine’s headline alleged George was entangled in an affair with Zeta-Jones. Then, the outlet’s accompanying article claimed Amal Clooney “blacklisted” Zeta-Jones from George’s inner circle after spouses argued over George reuniting with his former co-star. Supposed insiders told the publication George was “working on a script” for himself and Zeta-Jones but Amal “begged” her husband to work with “anyone but Catherine.” Not only was the tabloid misleading with its phony headline, but then it tried to insinuate Amal was jealous of The Mask of Zorro actress. The most suspicious part of the tale with this “script” George was working on but Gossip Cop found no trace of any movie in the works. We busted the bogus piece at the time.