The Latest On Brad Pitt And Alia Shawkat's Rumored Relationship

For months, it was rumored Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were involved in a romantic relationship. Though it was never confirmed if Pitt and Shawkat were dating, the tabloids still created multiple stories about the two. So what happened to their “relationship?” Gossip Cop is rounding up a few narratives we’ve investigated about the pair and where they stand today, and of course, Jennifer Aniston is involved.
Earlier this summer, In Touch and Life & Style, reported similar pieces about the entertainers. Both magazines asserted Shawkat and Pitt were moving in together after nine months together. The affiliated-publications claimed Pitt was at "a place in his life where he’s all about embracing happiness – and he’s decided to throw caution to the wind by having Alia move into his home!” Yet, Gossip Cop noted how the tabloids were alleging not too long before that Pitt reunited with Jennifer Aniston. In Touch explained that loose end by stating Aniston and Pitt “wasn’t exclusive.” Nonetheless, the identical articles were phony. Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to the pals who assured us the story was “completely absurd.”
Still, the rumors kept spreading. A month later, In Touch claimed Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were engaged. Of course, the tabloid couldn’t leave Jennifer Aniston out of the story and purporting Pitt was leaving his ex-wife “in the dust.” A supposed source snitched to the magazine, "At first Alia and Brad were just friends, but they started to develop feelings for each other, while Brad’s romance with Jen remained stagnant.” This, however, was another fabricated tale by an unreliable publication. Shawkat addressed the romance rumors by stating she was just friends with Pitt.
But that explanation wasn’t enough for the tabloids to leave well enough alone. In August, Life & Style alleged Angelina Jolie was using her children to spy on Pitt and Shawkat. The magazine claimed Jolie was “using” Pitt spending time with their kids to her advantage by having them spy on the actor. Supposed sources defended Jolie’s actions by asserting the actress was doing “what a lot of ex-wives do when their kids start spending the night at the other parent’s home.” The alleged sources further contended that Shawkat had Jolie “unhinged” because of the latter’s relationship with the Seven actor. Gossip Cop however had already corrected the narrative that Pitt and Shawkat were dating, therefore it would be pointless for the Maleficent star to make her kids spy on their dad.
And just when we thought the rumors couldn’t get more outlandish, the tabloids finally switched gears and alleged Shawkat was pregnant - but pregnant with a twist. A few weeks ago, New Idea absurdly claimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer asked Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate. First, the tabloids asserted Pitt and Shawkat were dating, but not the magazine was claiming Shawkat and Pitt were just close, “like siblings,” and Pitt was back with Aniston. Not only were they back together, but they had convinced Alia Shawkat to carry their child? How ridiculous does that sound? Just to be on the safe side, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the insane article wasn’t true.
In short, Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were never dating. And we can also confirm (again) that Pitt has not reunited with Jennifer Aniston either.