The Latest On Brad Pitt And Alia Shawkat's Rumored Relationship

Angelina Jolie's Turned Her Children Into "Spy Kids?"

But that explanation wasn’t enough for the tabloids to leave well enough alone. In August, Life & Style alleged Angelina Jolie was using her children to spy on Pitt and Shawkat. The magazine claimed Jolie was “using” Pitt spending time with their kids to her advantage by having them spy on the actor. Supposed sources defended Jolie’s actions by asserting the actress was doing “what a lot of ex-wives do when their kids start spending the night at the other parent’s home.” The alleged sources further contended that Shawkat had Jolie “unhinged” because of the latter’s relationship with the Seven actor. Gossip Cop however had already corrected the narrative that Pitt and Shawkat were dating, therefore it would be pointless for the Maleficent star to make her kids spy on their dad.