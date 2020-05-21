The Latest News On Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

They Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate?

To start off, a New Idea cover story in early April claimed that Pitt and Aniston had not only reunited, they’d also welcomed twins via a surrogate. A woman who had once acted as a surrogate mother for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick was pregnant again, and the tabloid combed through this private person’s social media pages in a massively invasive attempt to find information on her. Gossip Cop found absolutely nothing about her pregnancy that could connect her to Pitt and Aniston, who, of course, were not actually back together, as sources close to both of them told us. The whole story was built on lie after lie.