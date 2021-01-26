Pamela Anderson's Final Instagram Post Is A Throwback From Her Playboy Days News Pamela Anderson's Final Instagram Post Is A Throwback From Her Playboy Days
Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Posting Topless Photo Of Teen Daughter Claudia To Twitter News Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Posting Topless Photo Of Teen Daughter Claudia To Twitter
Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez Is Fat? Wedding Plans In Trouble? Celebrities Jennifer Lopez Thinks Alex Rodriguez Is Fat? Wedding Plans In Trouble?
Brad Pitt 'Healed Riff' With Kids With Help From Jennifer Aniston? Celebrities Brad Pitt 'Healed Riff' With Kids With Help From Jennifer Aniston?
News

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Forcing Out 'Ellen'?

Side by side photos of Kelly Clarkson in a black dress and Ellen DeGeneres in a blue shirt
(DFree/Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

When The Kelly Clarkson Show first aired, it impressed plenty of viewers right out of the gate. With its rapidly rising viewership, it's quickly become the hottest daytime talk show, and according to one report, it may be coming for more than just the title of the most-watched program. Here's what we know.

Ellen Getting Pushed Out?

While The Ellen DeGeneres Show has long enjoyed its status as the undisputed queen of syndicated TV, it seems as though the program may be at risk of losing its coveted 3 p.m. spot to its biggest competition. Page Six reports that DeGeneres will likely have a tough time in her negotiations next month after seeing an 8 percent drop in ratings, although it does also note that since the comedian owns the rights to the show, it's essentially impossible for the show to be separated from the host herself.

And as Gossip Cop has pointed out countless times in the past, DeGeneres' contract runs through 2021, although that hasn't stopped a wide array of rumors that have said the host would be axed from the program long before the end of the year. On the other hand, Clarkson already got renewed by her production company through 2023, so as of now, it certainly looks like the newcomer is set to outlast the veteran. She recently managed to match the viewership put up by Ellen, so the competition is looking more and more lopsided.

What complicates the matter is the fact that DeGeneres' show is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Division and produced by DeGeneres' A Very Good Production, WAD Productions, and Telepictures Productions. Clarkson's show, meanwhile, is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. Syndication means that this isn't quite as clear cut as something like CBS shuffling around The Drew Barrymore Show and The Talk, for example.

“Telepictures knows Ellen wants out, but execs want to keep the time slots and put another host in her place,” Page Six's source said. From what it sounds like, DeGeneres will work through the end of her contract and then retire or shift to something behind-the-scenes of her massive media empire. It remains to be seen as to whether or not the slot will change hands, but we'll only know more once contract negotiations happen.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Skeletal' Angelina Jolie Wearing Kids' Clothes After 'Scary' Weight Loss?

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Marriage Getting 'Fresh Start' After 'Rough Year'?

Mark Harmon's 'Hermit' Behavior Alienating 'NCIS' Cast?

Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?

Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Report: Amal And George Clooney Have 'Surprise' Second Wedding