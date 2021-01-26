'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Forcing Out 'Ellen'?

And as Gossip Cop has pointed out countless times in the past, DeGeneres' contract runs through 2021, although that hasn't stopped a wide array of rumors that have said the host would be axed from the program long before the end of the year. On the other hand, Clarkson already got renewed by her production company through 2023, so as of now, it certainly looks like the newcomer is set to outlast the veteran. She recently managed to match the viewership put up by Ellen, so the competition is looking more and more lopsided.