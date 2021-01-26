'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Forcing Out 'Ellen'?

When The Kelly Clarkson Show first aired, it impressed plenty of viewers right out of the gate. With its rapidly rising viewership, it's quickly become the hottest daytime talk show, and according to one report, it may be coming for more than just the title of the most-watched program. Here's what we know.
While The Ellen DeGeneres Show has long enjoyed its status as the undisputed queen of syndicated TV, it seems as though the program may be at risk of losing its coveted 3 p.m. spot to its biggest competition. Page Six reports that DeGeneres will likely have a tough time in her negotiations next month after seeing an 8 percent drop in ratings, although it does also note that since the comedian owns the rights to the show, it's essentially impossible for the show to be separated from the host herself.
And as Gossip Cop has pointed out countless times in the past, DeGeneres' contract runs through 2021, although that hasn't stopped a wide array of rumors that have said the host would be axed from the program long before the end of the year. On the other hand, Clarkson already got renewed by her production company through 2023, so as of now, it certainly looks like the newcomer is set to outlast the veteran. She recently managed to match the viewership put up by Ellen, so the competition is looking more and more lopsided.
What complicates the matter is the fact that DeGeneres' show is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Division and produced by DeGeneres' A Very Good Production, WAD Productions, and Telepictures Productions. Clarkson's show, meanwhile, is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. Syndication means that this isn't quite as clear cut as something like CBS shuffling around The Drew Barrymore Show and The Talk, for example.
“Telepictures knows Ellen wants out, but execs want to keep the time slots and put another host in her place,” Page Six's source said. From what it sounds like, DeGeneres will work through the end of her contract and then retire or shift to something behind-the-scenes of her massive media empire. It remains to be seen as to whether or not the slot will change hands, but we'll only know more once contract negotiations happen.
