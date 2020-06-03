The Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry Romance That The Tabloids Invented

For two years, various tabloids invented phony report after phony report claiming Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry were in a hot romance. The John Wick: Chapter 3 co-stars weren’t dating and never have dated. Here are a few of the ridiculous stories we’ve busted at Gossip Cop making that claim.
The fictitious saga begins back in May 2018, shortly after it was reported that Berry would be joining the cast of John Wick 3. Amid the hype surrounding that announcement, Life & Style and In Touch bothclaimed that Berry was in a “hot new romance” with Reeves. “Halle and Keanu are dating,” the magazine’s source said, but added that they wanted to keep things “on the down-low” until production wrapped. Gossip Cop was told by a source close to Berry that the rumor wasn’t true. At the time, Berry had actually only spent one day on the set of the film.
That June, Woman’s Day carried on the bogus narrative with a story about how Reeves had become a “changed man” since finding love with Berry. Rather than being based on facts, the article took its inspiration from the “Sad Keanu” meme that had been circulating for nearly a decade. Reeves had actually laughed off the meme as “harmless, good clean fun” and stressed that the photo the meme was based on was taken out of context. This story was merely a weak attempt to build on the previous tabloid claim that Gossip Cop had already busted, and which itself plainly made no sense.
In January of last year, Gossip Cop busted a story from OK! about how now Reeves and Berry were developing a relationship. Despite being Life & Style’s sister publication, this tabloid evidently didn’t get the message that the actors were supposed to have started dating the year before. Instead, the publication claimed that they had “kept it professional on set,” but were ready to take things “to the next level” now that filming had completed. We reached out to a source close to the actors and were assured once again that the co-stars’ relationship was purely professional.
Finally, and most ridiculously, a few days after that the National Enquirer published an article alleging that Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were trying to set Berry and Reeves up together. Craig and Berry had worked together on a previous movie, as had Weisz and Reeves, but that alone didn’t mean they were trying to play cupid for the co-stars. Gossip Cop checked in with Craig’s rep, who told us there was “no truth” to the story.
It should be noted that Keanu Reeves is currently in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant. The couple went public with their relationship last November, though they’re rumored to have been dating for longer than that. Though the news has led the tabloids to finally stop with the rumors about Reeves and Halle Berry, all that means is they’ve swerved to making up gossip about Reeves and Grant now. And so the cycle continues.