The Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry Romance That The Tabloids Invented

Did Berry Cure “Sad Keanu?”

That June, Woman’s Day carried on the bogus narrative with a story about how Reeves had become a “changed man” since finding love with Berry. Rather than being based on facts, the article took its inspiration from the “Sad Keanu” meme that had been circulating for nearly a decade. Reeves had actually laughed off the meme as “harmless, good clean fun” and stressed that the photo the meme was based on was taken out of context. This story was merely a weak attempt to build on the previous tabloid claim that Gossip Cop had already busted, and which itself plainly made no sense.