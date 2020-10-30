The Internet Reacts To The Hologram Of Robert Kardashian Gifted To Kim Kardashian From Kanye West

When Kanye West isn't hatching plans for his highly unlikely role as our future president, he's penning imaginary speeches from his deceased father-in-law. And boy, do people have some thoughts about it.
Yesterday, Kim Kardashian shared her 40th birthday gift from Ye: a hologram of her dad, Robert Kardashian. The late lawyer died in 2003, but West resurrected him in digital form and had the patriarch deliver a fictional message to his daughter.
"Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around," says the hologram. "Like when you hear someone make a big peefy, or when you make a big peefy."
A big what? Inside jokes aside, "Robert" also drops a line that everyone can laugh at: "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West."
There are admittedly some sweet moments. "I am so proud of the woman that you've become, Kimberly, and all that you've accomplished," it says. After praising Kardashian for her efforts to follow in his footsteps and pursue a legal career, her faux-father leaves with some sweet parting words. "Know that I'm very proud of you and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family," he concludes. "Don't forget to say your prayers."
Responses to the gift have been mixed. Superfans were left weepy and gushing over the thoughtfulness. Others? Let's start with Meghan McCain, daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain:
Journalist David Itzkoff has his own geeky take on the hologram:
Did anyone else have a hologram of Robert Kardashian on their 2020 bingo card?
Some Twitter users wondered why the hologram was necessary at all when David Schwimmer portrayed Robert in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
But perhaps the most blunt take on things comes from a Twitter user who simply writes, "Not from heaven. From Kanye. Y’all both crazy. HE DEAD."
We guess all that matters is Kardashian's feelings about it. "I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom, and closest friends to experience together," she writes. "Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime." Check out the whole video in her tweet: