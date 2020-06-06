The Forgotten Truth About Jason Statham And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Relationship

The two have also consistently exchanged loving comments and sweet posts on social media, and despite the fact that they’re obviously somewhat private about their personal lives, it’s clear that they genuinely love each other. Heck, all it takes is one glance at some of Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram stories to see how tightknit of a family they are.

Huntington-Whiteley has also addressed why the haven't gotten married after years of being engaged in an interview with Extra. "I think the time will come," she told the outlet. "We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time, it’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding,” she concluded.