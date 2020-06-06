The Forgotten Truth About Jason Statham And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Relationship

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might be one of the most low-key couples in Hollywood. The two English stars started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2016, and they welcomed a son, Jack, the following year. Their relationship has been nothing but steady, and although they’re in no rush to get their marriage license, they look like the ideal celebrity couple.
Of course, ideal celebrity couples don’t exactly draw in readers. Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley aren’t exactly the most famous couple, but Statham was undeniably one of the leading male actors in the late 2000s and early 2010s and Huntington-Whiteley has been a dominant force on the runway. In addition to appearing on the highest paid models list several times, Huntington-Whiteley also starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the most talked about films of the past decade.
The two are big enough stars that even their own relationship is surrounded by gossip. Although idle chatter amongst fans is usually somewhat benign, Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have more than a few rumors about one specific thing: their impending split.
Typically, these whispers come from tabloid stories and “friend of a friend”-style hearsay. The couple's somewhat long engagement has been the inspiration for a few of those claims, but oftentimes, the tabloids simply argue that the relationship is falling apart. Take, for example, a report in Life & Style that said the two were on the cusp of splitting for good after living “separate lives” for weeks. "They want to make it work for Jack's sake,” an anonymous source said. “But the reality is, his parents are rarely together."
There was also a story from In Touch that claimed that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was in the process of abandoning the supposed shell of the relationship. "They do their own thing and are barely ever in the same house," yet another unnamed source told the magazine. "There isn't a true relationship between them right now." Oddly enough, this one was based predominantly on a supposed dinner date where Huntington-Whiteley ignored her fiance's attempts at conversation the entire time.
One of the most pervasive rumors about the couple is the idea that Statham, as a big name movie star, loves to party, much to the dismay of his partner. It appears in multiple stories, culminating in an allegation that the actor was forced to sell his Vegas home to please his fiancee. Apparently, an anonymous source said he was "trying to make more of an effort to be the perfect partner."
Additionally, OK! published a piece about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley forcing her husband to sell his Malibu property because she disliked his friends and their parties. "Even though she knows Jason would never cheat on her or anything like that, whenever he throws a party he and his friends leave the place a mess," an anonymous tipster told the magazine. It never exactly specifies why two people with countless millions of dollars and multiple properties couldn't bring in a cleaning service, but that's besides the point.
Most of these claims are now months and weeks old. No divorce papers have been served, and no legitimate reports about a partying problem have emerged. Although Jason Statham has indeed sold off some real estate, there’s no reason to believe that it was to satiate his wife or put an end to partying. For that matter, the whole idea of Statham being a wild party boy is built entirely on the fact that he's a successful actor that typically plays highly masculine roles. It's absolutely not based on the real individual — just his fictional characters.
As we reported in our initial investigations of those ridiculous rumors, Huntington-Whiteley and Statham earned millions on their sales. That makes a lot more sense than the confusing idea that Statham is some kind of a party animal or that his pals were too messy.
The two have also consistently exchanged loving comments and sweet posts on social media, and despite the fact that they’re obviously somewhat private about their personal lives, it’s clear that they genuinely love each other. Heck, all it takes is one glance at some of Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram stories to see how tightknit of a family they are.
Huntington-Whiteley has also addressed why the haven't gotten married after years of being engaged in an interview with Extra. "I think the time will come," she told the outlet. "We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time, it’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”
“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding,” she concluded.
During a March interview with her site, Rose Inc., Huntington-Whiteley gave an update on her and her fiance's situation. Along with their son, now 2, the family has been quarantining together and getting along well. "I’m at home in Los Angeles with Jason and our son, Jack. I’m working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren’t able to work remotely or have lost their jobs," she explained.
"When I am not working, I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say. I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it! I also have a to-do list of things like reorganising my pantry and hanging family photos in our hallway."
Most recently, Huntington-Whiteley has kept busy with her site and her various interviews, including one with Allure that featured photos taken by her partner.
Jason Statham, meanwhile, was spotted out biking with his son and looking every bit like a fun dad. During an Instagram Q&A, his fiancee said that they would love to have more kids, but it seems like for now, they're more focused on getting through the pandemic and potty-training their kid. We wouldn't be surprised to see pregnancy rumors pop up eventually, but we won't trust those until either of them say something about it.
Although they’ve been nothing but happy together, they’re still subject to the negative side of being a celebrity couple. Their stardom caused them to fall prey to what might be the most common tabloid tactic: ignoring the truth. Their relationship is indisputably rock solid right now, and there hasn’t been a single shred of legitimate evidence indicating otherwise. It’s unfortunate that these rumors continue to get published and repeated, but at least the truth is easy to find for anyone who wants to find it.
Gossip Cop will continue to investigate any more celebrity rumors, especially if they’re so bold as to challenge such a solid couple.