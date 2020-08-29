The Drama-Filled Relationship Between Alex Rodriguez And Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis

A-Rod And Scurtis’ Tabloid Scandals

Naturally, the tabloids have reported that all is not well between exes, and Jennifer Lopez is usually at the center of it all. Take, for example, an article out of the National Enquirer published in the summer of 2018 which claimed that Cynthia Scurtis was “furious” over the news of Alex Rodriguez and Lopez’s engagement. Scurtis supposedly “freaked out after hearing Alex popped the question,” and was determined to get her revenge. “She wants to bury him in any way she can and remind the world of what he's really like,” a so-called “source” told the outlet.