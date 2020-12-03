‘The Crown’ Viewers Harass Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles, Sparking Dramatic Response

The Palace Shut It Down

As confirmed by People, the official account has closed comments from anyone not following the account or mentioned directly in the conversation. While the reason was vague, it seems it’s because of constant harassment by fans of Netflix’s hit The Crown, according to the report. The fourth season of the show focuses greatly on the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and while Josh O'Connor’s performance as the heir-apparent has been praised by critics, the historical accuracy of the show has come under fire. Still, it's forced drastic action, according to People, which wrote,