‘The Crown’ Struggling To Find Actor Willing To Play Controversial Royal?

Was The Crown struggling to cast an actor to play disgraced British royal Prince Andrew? A British tabloid claimed the Netflix drama was having trouble finding a star willing to take on the role for fear of damaging their reputation. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can get to the bottom of the rumor.

According to The Sun, bosses over at The Crown have had a difficult time finding an actor to play Prince Andrew in the upcoming fifth season of the popular series focused on the British royal family. In what the outlet described as a move of desperation, the production company behind the show, Left Bank Pictures, resorted to advertising on a job site for out-of-work actors, Spotlight. 

A source told the tabloid, “Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and wannabe stars aren’t exactly queing up to play him.” Prince Andrew stepped back from public life after a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight where he attempted to defend his previous association with Jeffrey Epstein. 

“It’s not the sexiest role,” the alleged source continued, “and is unlikely to set a Hollywood career alight.” Already our red flag alarms are going off. The Crown is an incredibly popular show, and its popularity only continues to increase as the show addresses more recent royal scandals. In what world would appearing on an immensely popular television show not equate to boosting a career in Hollywood? 

The source seemed to acknowledge how ridiculous a statement that was, because they added, “However, it might work for a real scene-stealer character artist.” Not surprisingly, a spokesperson for The Crown swiftly denied that the show was having difficulty filling the role. “There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for Season 5 of The Crown,” the rep insisted, adding that it’s “normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight.” The rumor seemed too absurd to be true and the spokesperson’s statement on the matter cements that sentiment for us.

