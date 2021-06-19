The Cord Knot Bun Is The Easy Summer Hairstyle For All Occasions

As we emerge from a year-plus of isolation, we’re having to relearn a lot of things, such as socialize, getting through out morning commute and looking put together. And what about our hair? I haven’t worn anything besides a messy, unwashed bun since forever. Luckily, the cord knot bun is here to create an easy updo fit for summer.

What You’ll Need

The cord knot bun is the perfect option for a simple and super cute hairstyle. You can learn how to do it in no time, and we have a feeling you’ll end up doing it all summer.

All you really need to complete this look is a hair tie. However, some people like to add in a bobby pin or two. And if you wanna get really fancy, it might help to throw some product in your hair before attempting this style. Some product options include sea salt spray, texture powder, wave spray or other texture-boosting product.

How To Create The Cord Knot Bun

If you’ve got your hair tie, bobby pins and product, it’s time to learn how to create the cord knot bun.

Pull your hair back as if you’re creating a low ponytail. Loop your hair through the hair tie a couple of times (depending on how stretchy the hair tie is), leaving some wiggle room. Once done, take the loose pony and loop it halfway through the hair tie to create a half-folded bun, leaving some hair out. Take the hair that is was out of the bun and wrap it around the hairband, covering the tie and adding dimension to the bun. Then, tuck the looped hair into the hair tie or use bobby pins to secure it in place. And voila! That’s it. You’ve got a cord knot bun.

This hair trend is crazy simple but surprisingly elegant. Looking chic doesn’t have to take a bunch of time, just a little practice. Have fun rocking your new do!

More Style + Beauty Stories:

You Have To See Sophie Turner’s New Hair Color

10 Summer Nail Trends That Are Cheaper Than Going To The Salon

5 Cute AF High Waisted Swimsuits From Shein That Are Perfect For Summer