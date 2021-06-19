Gossip Cop

Princess Beatrice in a black dress Royals ‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

Are Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice feuding? One cover story says there’s fury over Lilibet Diana. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meghan Stole My Baby Name’ According to New Idea, Princess Beatrice is fuming over Markle’s choice of baby name. When Princess Beatrice heard about the name Lilibet, she reportedly began to cry. A source says, “Everyone […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Cher in a black top smiling Celebrities Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’? Twelve months ago, the Globe reported Cher was “scarily ill, having trouble breathing, and […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of hair pulled back into a low bun. Lifestyle The Cord Knot Bun Is The Easy Summer Hairstyle For All Occasions

I haven't worn anything besides a messy, unwashed bun since forever. Luckily, the cord knot bun is here to create an easy updo fit for summer.

 by Kelsey Michal
Tallulah Willis smiling in a black coat and white shirt News Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Stuns In Hot Pink Barely There Bikini

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared a sizzling hot photo of herself to Instagram. Pink is definitely her color, as proven by the teeny-tiny bright pink bikini she wears for the photo. Tallulah looks especially gorgeous in this photo, which makes her recent heartbreaking confession seem just that much sadder. Pink […]

 by Brianna Morton
Lifestyle

The Cord Knot Bun Is The Easy Summer Hairstyle For All Occasions

K
Kelsey Michal
9:15 am, June 19, 2021
Image of hair pulled back into a low bun.
(@erickinvisible on Instagram)

As we emerge from a year-plus of isolation, we’re having to relearn a lot of things, such as socialize, getting through out morning commute and looking put together. And what about our hair? I haven’t worn anything besides a messy, unwashed bun since forever. Luckily, the cord knot bun is here to create an easy updo fit for summer.

What You’ll Need

The cord knot bun is the perfect option for a simple and super cute hairstyle. You can learn how to do it in no time, and we have a feeling you’ll end up doing it all summer.

All you really need to complete this look is a hair tie. However, some people like to add in a bobby pin or two. And if you wanna get really fancy, it might help to throw some product in your hair before attempting this style. Some product options include sea salt spray, texture powder, wave spray or other texture-boosting product.

How To Create The Cord Knot Bun

If you’ve got your hair tie, bobby pins and product, it’s time to learn how to create the cord knot bun.

Pull your hair back as if you’re creating a low ponytail. Loop your hair through the hair tie a couple of times (depending on how stretchy the hair tie is), leaving some wiggle room. Once done, take the loose pony and loop it halfway through the hair tie to create a half-folded bun, leaving some hair out. Take the hair that is was out of the bun and wrap it around the hairband, covering the tie and adding dimension to the bun. Then, tuck the looped hair into the hair tie or use bobby pins to secure it in place. And voila! That’s it. You’ve got a cord knot bun.

This hair trend is crazy simple but surprisingly elegant. Looking chic doesn’t have to take a bunch of time, just a little practice. Have fun rocking your new do!

