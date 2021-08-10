This Genius Heel Instantly Transform Into A Flat Sandal When Your Feet Need A Break

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Gwen Stefani in all black, performing on stage. News Gwen Stefani Throwing Shade At Blake Shelton’s Ex-Wife By Photoshopping Her Out Of Old Photo? See What Has Fans Upset

Entertainment and celebrity gossip sites are abuzz this morning about a new post from Gwen Stefani on her social media. In the photo, Stefani is standing with her husband Blake Shelton on the red carpet of an awards show. Nothing too strange about that, right? Well, the photo shows a younger Stefani in her signature […]

 by Hugh Scott
Kate Middleton leans in to talk to Prince William at Wimbledon Royals Prince William Caught Snapping At Kate Middleton Amid Tense Vacation?

Did Prince William scream at Kate Middleton until she cried? One report says the two had a spot on vacation, and now tensions are high. How is this all Meghan Markle’s fault? Gossip Cop investigates. ‘The Moment Wills Snapped’ According to New Idea, the stress of Prince Harry and Markle’s upcoming books pushed Prince William […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Hugh Jackman smiling in a navy suit against an orange background News Does Hugh Jackman Have Skin Cancer?

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of a skin cancer scare and recently underwent a biopsy on his face. The results of his test are in. Hugh Jackman Gives An Update Last week, Jackman took to Instagram to update his fans on a skin irregularity. He wore a small bandage on the bridge of his […]

 by Matthew Radulski
side by side photos of Selena Gomez and Ryan Seacrest Celebrities Selena Gomez Shuts Down ‘Horndog’ Ryan Seacrest’s Flirting?

Is Ryan Seacrest trying to woo Selena Gomez? One tabloid reports Seacrest has been “sniffing around” the former Disney star, but Gomez isn’t interested. Gossip Cop investigates. Selena Gomez Tells ‘Cradle-Robber’ Ryan Seacrest ‘Not So Fast’? This week, the National Enquirer reports that Ryan Seacrest, 46, is setting his sights on dating Selena Gomez, but […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

This Genius Heel Instantly Transform Into A Flat Sandal When Your Feet Need A Break

K
Kelsey Michal
7:15 am, August 10, 2021
Image of Pashionista Shoe
(Pashion)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Who doesn’t love heels?

They can be sexy, elegant, professional, and powerful. But anyone who’s spent any time in heels also knows that they can be damn right uncomfortable.

Fortunately, there’s a game-changing shoe that solves all of our heel struggles.

The Pashionista Shoe

Pashion Footwear is a company determined to solve the footwear conundrums of the modern woman:

“For decades, women have been asked to choose–between style or comfort, a career or a relationship, a social life or motherhood and so much more,” the website reads. “Pashion believes in empowering women to choose everything. Do not sacrifice any aspect of what you want your life to be–you can have it all, do it all, be it all.”

Pashion’s solution to empowering women to choose everything—at least when it comes to footwear? A convertible heel.

How It All Started

The 20-something-year-old CEO was dancing barefoot at a party (after tossing off her heels) when her foot was impaled by someone else’s stiletto. This led her to think, “There’s gotta be a better way.” And so she went about designing a shoe that could go from a heel to a flat and back again.

Basically, the heel portion of the shoe is removable. Once it’s removed, you just replace it with a heel cap to create a flat.

The result is a shoe that works for any occasion. Wear it to weddings, and remove the heel once the dance party kicks off. Wear the flat version on your way to work, then quickly transition to heels once you arrive at the office. Take them on your next vacay, and save yourself some suitcase space by packing this two-in-one shoe. 

Various Styles And Colors

Pashion offers this convertible heel in various different styles–from closed toed shoes to open toed shoes. You can also choose from multiple heel height options and designs. 

Even better, the convertible shoe has some pretty glowing reviews, so you know what you’re getting is good.

What To Shop The Pashion Shoe?

Editor's Pick
Whiskey Leather Block 4 Inch
Whiskey Leather Block 4 Inch
Check Price
Stiletto Cheetah 3 Inch
Stiletto Cheetah 3 Inch
Check Price
White Leather Stiletto 4 Inch
White Leather Stiletto 4 Inch
Check Price

More Style Stories:

120 Pairs Of This Panty Sell Out Every Minute – Here’s Why

This Effortless Bun Hack Will Change Your Hair Routine For The Better

If You Hated Whale Tails, Then You May Not Love Pelvic Cutouts 

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.