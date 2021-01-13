Report: 'Tubby' Ellen DeGeneres Indulging In Dangerous 'Binge Eating' Entertainment Report: 'Tubby' Ellen DeGeneres Indulging In Dangerous 'Binge Eating'
News

The Clintons' Divorce Prep, The Baldwins' Marriage Crisis, And This Week's Gossip So Far

side by side pics of Alec Baldwin in a grey suit with Hilaria Baldwin and Bill Clinton in a navy suit
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com, George Sheldon/Shutterstock.com)

The world keeps spinning and the gossip keeps flowing. We've heard talk about multiple celebrity marriages in crisis, while others seem to be preparing for their next step together. Here's what Gossip Cop has investigated so far this week.

Alec Baldwin in a black coat with wife Hilaria Baldwin in a leather jacket
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal

The Baldwins are embroiled in an extremely odd scandal after it was discovered the 30 Rock actor's wife misconstrued her nationality. One source says that Alec now feels “like his whole marriage has been a lie," and “it would be a surprise if their relationship survived what appears to have come as a shock to him, as well as his fans.” This is what's going on with the couple and the scandal.

Prince Harry smiling at the camera in a blue suit outside
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Harry Becoming American Citizen, Risks Losing Title?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to create a life for themselves in the United States, the lingering question of the prince's citizenship remains. He has previously pledged to become a fully fledged citizen of the States, and a royal insider says that he “will finally cut all ties to royalty," including his official title, should he do so. We looked into the story and the Duke of Sussex's situation here.

Bill Clinton in a grey suit speaking to Hillary Clinton in a black outfit
(a katz/Shutterstock.com)

Bill And Hillary Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce?

The Clintons have been married for 45 years, but the National Enquirer says that there's a “divorce explosion” in the works after a “new sex scandal nightmare” fractured the couple's relationship. According the magazine, the scandal in question revolves around Jeffrey Epstein. We checked in on the rumor and how the two politicians are faring here.

Matt Damon in a black suit standing with wife Luciana on the red carpet
(Serge Rocco/Shutterstock.com)

Report Says Matt Damon Developing A Drinking Problem, Worrying His Wife

Calling his drinking a "seven-day-a-week situation," Star reports that Matt Damon is causing some frustrations for his wife, Luciana. Though the outlet's sources explain that he's not being reckless with his behavior, it's apparently a strong source of concern for his spouse and his inner circle. We broke down the rumor and the famous actor's relationship with both his wife and alcohol here.

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Justin Bieber 'Stepping Back' From Hollywood To Have A Baby?

The "Yummy" singer hasn't been shy with his dreams of becoming a father and having a baby with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. One report now says that Bieber's preparing to put his professional life on hold while he and Baldwin prepare to have their first child together. Here's what we found when we looked into the story.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

