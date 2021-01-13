The Clintons' Divorce Prep, The Baldwins' Marriage Crisis, And This Week's Gossip So Far

Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal

The Baldwins are embroiled in an extremely odd scandal after it was discovered the 30 Rock actor's wife misconstrued her nationality. One source says that Alec now feels “like his whole marriage has been a lie," and “it would be a surprise if their relationship survived what appears to have come as a shock to him, as well as his fans.” This is what's going on with the couple and the scandal.