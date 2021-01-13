The Clintons' Divorce Prep, The Baldwins' Marriage Crisis, And This Week's Gossip So Far

The world keeps spinning and the gossip keeps flowing. We've heard talk about multiple celebrity marriages in crisis, while others seem to be preparing for their next step together. Here's what Gossip Cop has investigated so far this week.
The Baldwins are embroiled in an extremely odd scandal after it was discovered the 30 Rock actor's wife misconstrued her nationality. One source says that Alec now feels “like his whole marriage has been a lie," and “it would be a surprise if their relationship survived what appears to have come as a shock to him, as well as his fans.” This is what's going on with the couple and the scandal.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to create a life for themselves in the United States, the lingering question of the prince's citizenship remains. He has previously pledged to become a fully fledged citizen of the States, and a royal insider says that he “will finally cut all ties to royalty," including his official title, should he do so. We looked into the story and the Duke of Sussex's situation here.
The Clintons have been married for 45 years, but the National Enquirer says that there's a “divorce explosion” in the works after a “new sex scandal nightmare” fractured the couple's relationship. According the magazine, the scandal in question revolves around Jeffrey Epstein. We checked in on the rumor and how the two politicians are faring here.
Calling his drinking a "seven-day-a-week situation," Star reports that Matt Damon is causing some frustrations for his wife, Luciana. Though the outlet's sources explain that he's not being reckless with his behavior, it's apparently a strong source of concern for his spouse and his inner circle. We broke down the rumor and the famous actor's relationship with both his wife and alcohol here.
The "Yummy" singer hasn't been shy with his dreams of becoming a father and having a baby with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. One report now says that Bieber's preparing to put his professional life on hold while he and Baldwin prepare to have their first child together. Here's what we found when we looked into the story.