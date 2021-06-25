Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Background of Bill And Hillary Clinton with a photo of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embedded in the bottom right corner News The Clinton’s $250 Million Divorce, John Legend Done With Chrissy Teigen, And This Week’s Top Marriage Woes Reports

Love is apparently not in the air for these high-profile couples. From wandering eyes to national scandals, multiple reports have surfaced in the last week claiming multi-million dollar divorces are in the works for many famous pairs. Gossip Cop investigated each and every one, check out our findings below. Report: Hillary Clinton ‘Finally Dumping’ Bill […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
A photo of Wendy Williams making an impassioned speech is laid on top of a photo of Jamie Spears on the red carpet News Wendy Williams’ Latest Controversial Statement Scrubbed From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube Channel

Wendy Williams has had an extreme change of heart after listening to Britney Spears’ emotional testimony about her experience being under a conservatorship for 13 years. Previously, the Wendy Williams Show host had sided with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and argued that the pop star still needed to be controlled by a conservator. Now the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of three various self tanners. Lifestyle 5 Self Tanners That Will Give You Glowy Skin Without The Stink Or Streaks

I searched the internet for the best self-tanners that are safe, sans streaks and smell great. Here’s what I found.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Celebrities Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Secretly Married, Planning Second Public Wedding, Per Report

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already married? Multiple reports are promising details about their secret wedding. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Sweet Escape’ According to the National Enquirer, Stefani and Shelton have accidentally let it slip that they’ve already gotten married. Stefani posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption “she’s getting married,” and […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

The Clinton’s $250 Million Divorce, John Legend Done With Chrissy Teigen, And This Week’s Top Marriage Woes Reports

L
Laura Hohenstein
1:00 pm, June 25, 2021
Background of Bill And Hillary Clinton with a photo of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embedded in the bottom right corner
(Getty Images)

Love is apparently not in the air for these high-profile couples. From wandering eyes to national scandals, multiple reports have surfaced in the last week claiming multi-million dollar divorces are in the works for many famous pairs. Gossip Cop investigated each and every one, check out our findings below.

Report: Hillary Clinton ‘Finally Dumping’ Bill In $250 Million Divorce After He’s Caught Flirting With Sting’s Wife

Hillary Clinton in the foreground looking dour, Bill Cljnton slightly out of focus in the background.
(Getty Images)

Given the former President’s track record, when we spotted a headline claiming that Hillary Clinton’s newest humiliation concerning her husband was the last straw, it didn’t seem that far-fetched. The story itself detailed that the Clinton’s recently got dinner with musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. While out, things allegedly got a bit flirty between Bill and Styler, with Styler even resting her head on Bill’s shoulder at one point during the evening. Was this “public humiliation” the last straw for Hillary? Check out our findings here.

Report: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Headed For ‘$150M Divorce Shocker’

Chrissy Teigen and John legend smiling
(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony)

Quite opposite to his wife, John Legend largely keeps a quiet, private life. Given the recent controversy concerning Chrissy Teigen’s problematic past tweets, we weren’t shocked to see a recent report claiming Legend was done with the drama and ready to call it quits. Still, unnamed “insiders” always raise our eyebrows, so we dug in to see if their marriage is really hanging on by a thread. You can see what we found here.

Report: Hugh Grant Having Marriage Problems Because He’s ‘Still In Love’ With Elizabeth Hurley

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley in 1999
(Sinead Lynch/AFP via Getty Images)

Talk about a blast from the past! While the ’90s “it” couple Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant have some serious history together, the pair haven’t officially been romantically linked since 2000. Allegedly, the flame still flickers strongly after all these years, as a recent report claimed that Grant’s marriage was on the rocks as he is rekindling things with Hurley. Are they finally ready to give their love another shot? Gossip Cop has the final verdict here.

Kristen Bell Cheating On Dax Shepard With ‘Mystery Man’?

Kristen Bell, smiling in a yellow dress at an awards show.
(Getty Images)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been a couple to be pretty transparent about their private lives to the public. Perhaps that is why the rumor mill continuously churns out stories that their relationship is on its last leg, especially with Shepard’s recent relapse. According to one new report, the stress of the marriage has pushed Bell into the arms of her Woman in the House co-star Benjamin Levy Aguilar. These are some pretty serious allegations, so we dug in deeper. You can see the true status of Bell and Shepard’s relationship here.

As always, Gossip Cop will be hard on the case of separating fact from fiction, especially in the messy web of relationship rumors, so stayed tuned.

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Reports: Tom Selleck ‘Falling Apart,’ Overweight, And ‘Going Blind’

Report: ‘Roly-Poly’ Matt LeBlanc ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Over 300 Pounds

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.