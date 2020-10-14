The Chainsmokers' Promoters To Receive Hefty Fine For Public Health Violations During Pandemic Concert

It looks like The Chainsmokers are finally facing the music after a summer performance gone awry. Back in July, the EDM duo headlined Safe & Sound, a drive-in event in fancy-pants Southampton, New York, where tickets fetched up to $25,000 each. But video footage caught concertgoers blatantly ignoring COVID-19 social distancing protocols, sparking an investigation by the New York Department of Health.
Billboard is now reporting on the penalties imposed for hosting the show.
According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Twitter account, the concert's promoter, In the Know Experiences, has received a $20,000 fine for violating public health laws. In addition, the town of Southampton can no longer supply permits for group events without state approval.
A previous statement to Billboard from In the Know Experiences claims, "We did everything in our power to enforce New York’s social distancing guidelines and collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe."
The Chainsmokers themselves were spared punishment by the state. However, they received significant backlash on social media for their decision to perform at a nonessential gathering. Regarding the results of the investigation, they declined to comment.