The Budget-Friendly Meal Subscription That Is Kid and Parent-Approved

Why does dinner have to be a struggle? Whether your child is a picky eater, or you are too tired to create something from scratch, dinner can become such a chore to put together. That’s where EveryPlate comes in. EveryPlate is a kid-friendly dinner delivery kit send directly to your front door. It is designed to be easily and quickly assembled, and it is much more affordable than the competition. Here’s how this accessible meal kit works:

Brittany Baxter/Oola

EveryPlate is a flexible meal kit subscription service that is noticeably more affordable than its peers, thanks to less interior packaging and meal options that lean toward simple homestyle classics. EveryPlate’s menus are slightly less adventurous than its counterparts. Low-cost ingredients make an appearance in many offerings, such as potatoes, rice, or pasta, all of which are kid-friendly staples that deliver nutritional value. Preparation and cooking times for EveryPlate meals are generally under 30 minutes, making putting delicious food on the table every night easy.

EveryPlate to the Rescue

EveryPlate offers a relatively diverse list of meals the whole family will love. Parents will discover familiar homestyle favorites that are guaranteed to pique their kids’ interest. It helps families change up the menu at home from a more humdrum dinner menu that’s got your picky eater stuck in a rut.

Instead of plain old cheeseburgers, switch it up with EveryPlate’s kid-friendly caramelized onion burgers, or have your child trade in their grilled cheese standby for a delicious cheesy black bean quesadilla! If spaghetti and meatballs are your child’s absolute fave, the chefs at EveryPlate have some tricks up their sleeves to turn this kid menu fav from ordinary into extraordinary. Kick this plain Jane dish up a notch with sweet and spicy ponzu pork meatballs. Or smother the meatballs in a rich gravy with a side of garlic mashed potatoes. Your kids will be begging for tomorrow night’s dinner.

With elevated classics, we guarantee that your kids won’t be asking every five minutes when they can have dessert, They’ll be too busy enjoying these tasty meals, and so will you!