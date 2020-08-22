The Biggest Problem With Britney Spears Fans' #FreeBritney Movement

The problem is that Spears hasn't filed to completely remove the personal and financial conservatorships, and the entire situation about how much control the singer has over her life and estate is extremely personal. While it's fine to ruminate on court documents and social media posts most of the time, it's another thing entirely to imply that fans know Spears' wishes better than she does. There's a reasonable chance that the pop star would use the shift away from her father as a stepping stone to remove the conservatorship entirely, but until the matter progresses as such, we're leaving it to Spears and focusing on empowering her choices rather than assuming we know her next move.