 by Ariel Gordon
News The Best High Waisted Bikinis That Offer Tummy Control

Feel sexy and confident in your swimwear with our top picks of high waisted bikinis. Each bathing suit set offer tummy control for a flattering look.

 by Laura Hohenstein
The Best High Waisted Bikinis That Offer Tummy Control

Laura Hohenstein
3:00 pm, April 9, 2021
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For the longest time, it felt like the only choices for women’s swimwear were either tiny bikinis, boring one pieces, or often unflattering tankinis. Luckily, the popularity of high waisted swimsuits have been on the up and up, and there are so many wonderful choices now available on the market.

Whether you like a little more modesty or feel more comfortable with a little extra coverage, high waisted bathing suits typically sit on your waist as opposed to your hips, allowing for just the perfect peak of midsection.

As an added plus, many versions offer added tummy control in the form of compressing fabric or decorative ruching, helping to conceal those areas you want hidden while still allowing for a sexy feeling that often lacks in tanikis or one pieces.

Read on for our top picks of high waisted swimwear.

RUUHEE Criss Cross High Waisted 2 Piece Bathing Suit

With over 4,500 5-star reviews, this attractive and flattering set shows just the right amount of skin. The ruched bottoms provides extra tummy control, while the lightly lined top provides a subtle lift. From tie-dyed, floral bottoms, and solid color combos, there’s an abundance of styles to choose from! Check out all the glowing reviews here.

Tempt Me Vintage High Waisted Bikini

Providing a little more support for the girls, the halter style top on this high waisted bathing suit set is what really sets it apart. Great for small chested and large chested ladies alike, the flattering top has a retro flair while a modern print keeps the suit feeling fresh. Check out the all colors and styles here.

SouqFone Ruffled Flounce Top High Waisted Bikini

If you’re look for a little more midsection coverage, this adorable bathing suit set has a flowy top that’s as flattering as it is cute. Another perk is the removable padding in the top and wide straps for comfortable support while remaining a little more modest. Like our other picks, there is a number of colors and patterns to choose from. See all of them here.

Pink Queen Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini

Smooth over love handles and tummy pooches while highlighting your backside with this fun and flirty suit. The bottoms are a little cheeky, if you like that look, while the top includes optional straps in case you want a little more support. The bright, beautiful color options are perfect for a day at the pool. You can buy a set here.

Tempt Me Off Shoulder Ruffled High Waisted Swimsuit

This adorable suit is all about versatility. Add adjustable shoulder straps, remove the bra padding, choose a bottom with or without a cutout – whatever you like! Throw on a cute skirt or wrap and you’re resort wear ready. Check out all the buying options here.

