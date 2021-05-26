The 11 Best Funny Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Actually Love

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Let’s be real–shopping for dad is hard. What do you get a guy who seemingly has everything he wants? Another pair of slippers? How about one of those terrible multi-tools he’ll throw into a drawer and never use? There has to be something better!

For Father’s Day this year, take the monogrammed golf tees out of your virtual shopping cart and get him something he’ll truly appreciate. From hilarious tees to custom portraits, check out our top picks for funny gifts perfect for dad this Father’s Day.

It’s A Father Figure T-Shirt

(AleksandraStoreShop/Etsy)

Featuring mountains that looks an awful lot like the Busch beer logo, your pop is sure to get a kick out of this shirt. Available in a wide range of base colors and sizes ranging from small to 5XL, the 100% pre-shrunk cotton shirt is high quality for repeated wear. (Order at etsy.com)

Funny Beer Bottle Stickers

(TheRitzyRose/Etsy)

Pick up a 6-pack of dad’s favorite brews, apply the labels, and you have the perfect Father’s Day gift ready to go. These high quality stickers won’t bleed when wet and come with some truly funny sayings. (Buy at etsy.com)

Embroidered Toilet Paper

(MonkaDunkCreations/Etsy)

While the demand to stockpile toilet paper is behind us, this will be a roll your dad will want to hold onto. In case of emergencies, the embroidered top sheet can be removed and the rest of the roll used. (Order at etsy.com)

Custom Cartoon Portrait

(ThePlutonArt/Etsy)

It’s time to dig up your favorite funny photo of dad and turn it into custom digital art! It couldn’t be easier–simply select the number of people featured, desired background color, and send the artist your photo of choice. You can even include photos with pets. (Order at etsy.com)

To Dad, From The Reasons You Drink Pint Glass

Let’s be real, we all know why dad needs that after dinner beer. This hilarious laser engraved pint glass spells it all out for the world to see, and it’s sure to be his new favorite go-to beer glass. (Buy at amazon.com)

The Dadalorian T-Shirt

(OldCityCherry/Etsy)

If your dad got swept up in the hit Disney show The Mandalorian, he is sure to love this clever tee. Available in a number of colors, you don’t want to wait to snag one. Buying your father this shirt–this is the way. (Buy at etsy.com)

WHOOP ASS Premium Grillin’ Sauces

For dads that like a little kick to their food, these cheeky sauces are sure to be a hit. The included Jalapeno Steak Sauce and Chipotle BBQ Sauce will “level up” chicken, pork chops, burgers, brats, and so much more. Despite the name, WHOOP ASS sauces are designed to be flavorful with just the right amount of heat. (Buy at amazon.com)

Dad’s Little Sh*ts Mug

(MugKingdom/Etsy)

For a somewhat crude but 100% hilarious gift, this mug can’t be ignored. Available in 11 oz and 15 oz capacities, the fade-resistant image is printed on both sides for maximum laughter. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. (Order at etsy.com)

Congratulations, I Turned Out Perfect Card

(untamedegoshop/Etsy)

This 5″ x 7″ high quality Father’s Day card says it all. He is sure to get a chuckle as soon as he opens the included envelope. The inside is blank to add your own message, whether you decide to go sweet or keep it sassy. (Buy at etsy.com)

Dad Joke Button

Everyone loves a good dad joke, especially dads! With just the push of a button, you can hear one of over 50 pre-programmed dad jokes that are sure to produce just as many eye-rolls as laughs. (Buy at amazon.com)

Toilet Timer

If your dad is notorious for disappearing in the bathroom for extended periods of time, then he needs this novelty timer. The sand based timer runs for approximately five minutes and simply needs to be rotated 360 degrees to instantly reset. (Buy at amazon.com)

