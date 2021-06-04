Goli’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Actually Taste Amazing

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) boasts some astonishing health claims, but taking a hearty swig of that raw, tart drink can be tough. That’s why Goli created their Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. The gummies tackle the cringeworthy taste with a deliciously fruity flavor that will make taking ACV easy.

What Ingredients Are In The Gummies?

As pioneers of the ACV gummy world, it’s safe to say that Goli Nutrition knows what they are doing.

The gummies are equal to one shot of ACV and are jammed packed with superfoods, such as real apple, beetroot, pomegranate, vitamin B12, citric acid, and vitamin B9. Most importantly, Goli made sure to preserve the nutritious mother (a colony of beneficial bacteria).

One taste, and you’ll be shocked to know that Goli gummies contain no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Instead, the Goli gummies get their sweetness from natural sources.

On top of their yummy flavor and too-good-to-be-true ingredients, the gummies are also vegan, gelatin-free, organic, and gluten-free.

What Are The Benefits?

ACV contains many benefits alone, but the Goli gummies add more to the list.

Goli’s specialized formula, which includes vitamins B9 and B12, directly support heart health. This is because folate and B vitamins perform pivotal roles in breaking down homocysteine (an amino acid). This is important, because too much homocysteine may cause arterial damage leading to potential strokes or heart attacks. Luckily, Goli’s here to help.

The Goli vitamins also help keep your metabolism in check. Results from one human study explains that it’s the apple cider vinegar that helps reduce body weight, body fat mass, and blood triglyceride levels.

Beyond metabolic health, Goli gummies can boost your immune system, too. Full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this little gummy will keep your immune system strong. The gummy also helps support healthy cellular energy production and the important functions of the central nervous system.

And if you still need more convincing, the Goli gummies rid of the potential of dental erosion caused by taking straight apple cider vinegar. How do we know this? Well, in 2014, a study showed that consuming large amounts of vinegar has the potential to lead to tooth decay and cavities. By choosing Goli’ gummies, you’re saving your teeth from possible erosion.

But Do People Actually Like Them?

The short answer is absolutely!

One customer said she “looks forward to [her] apple cider vinegar in the morning.” Another said she had been “trying to include apple cider vinegar into [her] routine for ages, but the taste just made it so hard. Goli Gummies really were a game changer for [her].” Another one of Goli’s happy customers said the gummies “really are the whole package. Vegan, gluten-free and [tastes] like apples. Best way to take apple cider vinegar.”

So stop suffering through grandma’s old home remedies. It’s time to taste the apple, not the vinegar, and enjoy all of the benefits the world’s first ACV gummy has to offer.

