Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s that time of year again! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is now live and the deals are hot and selling out quickly. Running now through June, 22, the online retailer has thousands of deals on products you’ve surely been eyeing for some time now. With savings sometimes over 70% off, now’s the time to shop.

To help you navigate through all of the amazing savings, we’ve roundup some of the best deals on products for your home, like a game changing Ninja Foodi or storage saving shelves. And be sure to act fast, as these deals can sell out quickly!

Note, most deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Today is a great day to sign up! Also, be sure to check the product links directly for the most up-to-date prices.

Get Dinner On The Table Faster And Easier

With over 14,000 5-star reviews, it’s clear why many have named this multi-purpose cooker a holy grail in the kitchen. Saving precious storage and counter space, you can make meals quicker, healthier and tastier. And with up to 40% off, there’s never been a better time to try it for yourself.

Clean Your Floors Without Lifting A Finger

Perfect for households with pets, this handy vacuum and mop duo makes keeping your floors clean a breeze. With up to 130 minutes of runtime, you can easily pick up dirt, hair and debris on carpets and hard surfaces. It can also scrub off stains and spills on any sealed hard surface. It’s all yours for up to 50% off.

Enjoy A Better Night’s Rest

Easily turn your bed into a cozier, cooler oasis with this 2-inch mattress topper. The infused cooling gel helps keep your body temperature regulated while the hypoallergenic memory foam provides comfort and support. From Twin XL to California King, snag yours today for up to 30% off.

Smart, Attractive Storage

From books, decor and crafting supplies, we could all use a little more storage space! And with a 69% off price, you can affordably transform any room in your home with this attractive 3-shelf bookcase. Plus, the shelves are adjustable, so you can easily customize it to your storage needs.

Whether you’re already in the market for a new TV stand or just scored a great deal on a new flat screen, you’ll love this modern stand that can fit TVs up to 70 inches. With plenty of open and closed storage space, you’ll have room for all of your living room essentials. And it’s 62% off now!

A Must Have For Small Kitchens

It’s amazing what a simple kitchen cart can do to completely change the dynamic of the room. From a functional coffee bar to clearing up precious counter space, this attractive stand is ideal for extra dishes, small appliances and shelf-stable food. It also doubles as extra work space and is currently 32% off.

Make Hectic Mornings Easier

For a delicious cup of coffee anytime, you’ll love this slim Keurig that is great for small kitchens, dorm rooms and offices. Choose between 8, 10 and 12 oz brewing sizes with a simple push of a button. Plus, remove the drip tray to easily brew straight into your travel mug for on-the-go refreshments. Gets yours now for up to 55% off.

Easily Transform Any Room

Rugs can be surprisingly expensive, which is why were loving these Prime deals! This lovely 5’3″ x 7’3″ rug is a great size for most rooms and adds a lovely pop of color with the orange and navy design. It’s up to 74% off.

Breathe Easy

Allergy season has been brutal this year, which is why you need this air purifier that covers up to 840 sq ft. The HEPA filter eliminates up to 99.9% of smoke, dust, pollen and pet dander, while the quiet operation means you’ll hardly notice it making your home more comfortable. Grab yours for up to 46% off.

The Complete Cooking Set

From frying pans to stock pots to utensils, this attractive cookware set features easy-to-clean ceramic coating to keep food from sticking. The set also includes other bonuses such as stay-cool handles, reinforced bases for even heating and matching lids. This set really has it all. Plus, all color options are up to 30% off.

More Shopping Stories:

15 Travel Accessories Under $15 (And They’re All On Amazon)

5 Cute AF High Waisted Swimsuits From Shein That Are Perfect For Summer

8 Amazon Products That Will Make Going Back to the Office Easier