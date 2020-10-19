The Beach Boys’ Mike Love And Brian Wilson Are Feuding Over Politics, But It’s Not The Worst Fight They’ve Had

The Band Didn't Like What Brian Wilson Was Doing At First

When they heard the new music, they were all taken aback, and Mike Love in particular immediately disliked it. Pet Sounds was a major departure from the early hits about surfing and cars, both in the intricacies of the compositions, but in the lyrical subject matter as well. Love was vocal about his distaste for the lyrics. He specifically thought they were too druggy. The song “Hang On To Your Ego” was especially egregious to the musician. The straight-laced Love thought the lyrics were offensive, so he helped Brian rewrite it and come up with a new title, “I Know There’s An Answer." In an interview with Goldmine Magazine in the early '90s, Love said of the song, “That used to be 'Hang On To Your Ego' and then it became 'I Know There's An Answer.' I changed the lyrics because I thought it was too acid for me.”